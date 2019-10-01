LEADING FLORIDA MEDICAL CANNABIS PROVIDER SELECTS D2L

Kitchener, Waterloo, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the company”) has selected D2L’s Brightspace platform as their learning platform for onboarding and training of their retail employees. Trulieve is a leading medical cannabis company in Florida. Their comprehensive “seed-to-sale” operation has approximately 55% of the Florida market and their patient base is expanding by 10% month over month. Trulieve’s widespread dispensary network and large delivery fleet provide much-needed access to medical cannabis for thousands of patients daily.“One of the challenges of a rapidly growing company is the need to train and retain good employees,” said Tim Morey, Director of Retail Operations at Trulieve. “We were attracted to Brightspace because of their solid track record with other cannabis companies, demonstrating that they truly understand our business. Additionally, Brightspace addresses our business needs given their expertise in social learning, video learning, and employee engagement. The Brightspace learning platform accelerates new employee training and helps us keep everyone on the retail team fully engaged as we adapt and continue to grow with our industry.”Trulieve was also exploring how to replace multiple existing learning systems across different departments with a more robust and easily managed combined solution.Morey added that, in selecting Brightspace, Trulieve found a learning platform that features:Video Capability: Engagement over video was a key selling point, as Trulieve was looking for innovative and effective ways to communicate with their retail employeesMobile Responsiveness: To meet the expectations of their workforce, a mobile responsive platform was critical.User-Friendly: Ease of use was top of mind in order to create a frictionless learning experience for their staff.

“We’ve worked with other cannabis leaders too, and we’re excited to partner with Trulieve, Florida’s leading company in this new and rapidly-growing industry,” said Shawn Dean, VP of Enterprise Sales at D2L. “We’re confident Brightspace is the right platform for Trulieve to further develop their strong retail team and build engagement in the retail organization, in order to serve their patients with the optimal customer experience.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics . D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Enterprise page on our website.ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L PRESS CONTACT

Christine D’Angela, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@d2l.com ABOUT TRULIEVETrulieve is a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements. To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .Trulieve Media and Investor ContactLynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations, (850) 480-7955, IR@trulieve.com© 2019 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

CBJ Newsmakers