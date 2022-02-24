Legion commends government funding: a crucial step for Veterans

OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Royal Canadian Legion commends the federal government for making the necessary financial investment to eventually end the Veteran disability claims backlog. The Legion’s reaction is summarized in the following statement.

“The Legion is reassured by a significant new investment to clear Canada’s backlog of Veteran disability claims. We thank government for providing Veterans Affairs Canada with the additional financial support needed to retain extra temporary staff, and look forward to seeing this serious backlog shrink rapidly over the coming months.”

The organization has long been advocating for stronger action to end the backlog and some progress on reducing that build-up was being made. Unexpectedly, a recent media report revealed there were no guarantees VAC would be able to keep all the needed staff hired to combat the backlog. In alarm, Dominion President Bruce Julian wrote a letter of deep concern to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This week the federal government announced it would provide $139.6 million over two years to extend temporary positions at Veterans Affairs Canada to help reduce processing times.

The Legion is pleased to know its views surrounding this issue were taken seriously and helped produce this positive development – one which will ultimately benefit our Veterans in need.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach and 1,350 branches across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time, our strength is in our numbers.

