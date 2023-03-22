Legion commends new housing support for CAF troops

OTTAWA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Royal Canadian Legion is encouraged to hear the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) plans to launch a new housing benefit for troops who need it most. It will replace the Post Living Differential benefit (PLD), and will be especially welcomed by those who are faced by the particularly high costs of accommodations while on duty in some parts of Canada. The Legion has long been advocating for this sort of outcome.

In a statement released today, the Legion’s Dominion President Bruce Julian says: “This is extremely positive news. Over the years, we have heard from serving members who have struggled to find affordable housing and we are hopeful this new program will take that load off their shoulders so they can concentrate on what they do best – serving our country.”

At the same time, we understand that when the PLD benefit currently being received by some troops is eliminated, they may not be eligible to receive the new benefit. Troops living in military housing will also not be eligible. The Legion will monitor these realities to ensure that any fundamental needs required by our serving members will still be met, despite any sudden reduced overall income.

The new benefit is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2023.

Read more about the new benefit here: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/services/benefits-military/pay-pension-benefits/benefits/canadian-forces-housing-differential.html

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

