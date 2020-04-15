Leonovus Announces Nutanix Certification of Smart Filer

OTTAWA, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leonovus Inc. (“Leonovus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LTV) is pleased to announce the certification of Smart Filer on Nutanix AHV and with Nutanix Objects . Customers now have the ability to not only run Smart Filer natively on the Acropolis platform but to also use Nutanix Objects as secondary targets when offloading infrequently accessed files (cold data) from their primary storage. This new platform certification provides organizations with even greater control and flexibility for managing their cold data as it relates to their corporate governance and compliance mandates.

Administrators can define Smart Filer data management policies specific to each application or business use case. This allows sensitive and confidential cold data to be offloaded to Nutanix Objects while less sensitive data is offloaded to public cloud object storage, such as AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Blob, and any other S3-compatible storage. With Smart Filer’s advanced data discovery and automated data management policies, organizations can adopt an optimum hybrid cloud storage approach, quickly and easily. Smart Filer is offered free for six months as a standalone Nutanix solution or bundled with cloud storage from several leading cloud service providers. “We are committed to helping businesses with the virtual tools they need to navigate the current ‘work from home’ challenges. The certification of Smart Filer on Nutanix technologies provides data managers with another critical optimization and cost management tool,” said Michael Gaffney, Leonovus Inc. CEO.For further details on the benefits of Leonovus Smart Filer, visit https://www.leonovus.com/products/smart-filer .About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software provider that offers storage solutions that allow organizations to embrace cloud storage securely, simply and cost-effectively while giving them the flexibility to deal with the ever-evolving cloud storage landscape.Leonovus Smart Filer is an information lifecycle management (ILM) solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity automatically and transparently. According to customer-defined policies, infrequently accessed files are automatically removed from high-cost, high-performance primary storage, and placed in secondary or cloud storage, without any changes to how users and applications access them.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For more information, please contact:

info@leonovus.com

