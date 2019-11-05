Leonovus Launches Smart Filer Cold Data Management Solution with Five Free TB of Cloud Storage for 1,500 USD

OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leonovus Inc., (“Leonovus”) (TSXV: LTV) today announced the official launch of its Smart Filer cold data management solution and a special offer in combination with Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

Leonovus Smart Filer solves significant problems related to the storage of cold corporate data by:Optimizing cold data storage costs – reducing total storage costs by up to 75%.Identifying cold data through the rapid generation of file inventory reports.Automating file offload to much cheaper secondary storage according to administrator-defined policy.Maintaining user behavior because files offloaded to cloud or secondary storage appear as if they are still on primary storage.For 1,500 USD, companies can install Smart Filer and get five TB of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage for one year.Smart Filer deploys quickly with file inventory reports generated within one hour. Administrators can then configure corporate cold data storage policies, based on last access date and file type, and schedule Smart Filer to move data to cloud storage automatically.Visit https://www.leonovus.com/products/smart-filer to learn more about Smart Filer, watch a brief video demonstration and purchase the Smart Filer + Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage bundle.While this offer includes Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, Smart Filer is storage target agnostic and works with virtually any cloud or file storage endpoint. Smart Filer is also an ideal tool for NAS to NAS migrations.A seamless and transparent user experience was a critical design objective for Smart Filer. Even though a user’s ‘cold’ files have been tiered out to cloud storage, they still appear in their folders as if they were stored locally. Smart Filer uses industry-standard symbolic links to connect the user with their cold files rather than proprietary stub files. This approach avoids the need for agents installed on user desktops or on the file servers and users’ interactions with their files remain unchanged.“Leonovus Smart Filer is an essential tool for administrators looking to simply tier their cold data to low-cost cloud or commodity storage. We demonstrated our technology to over sixty Managed Service Providers (“MSPs”) at conferences in Las Vegas and Anaheim last month and their feedback indicated a robust immediate need for our technology. Further, Smart Filer was nominated for ‘Xcellence Technology Solution’ award at the NexGen 2019 conference. We are very excited to launch Smart Filer in combination with Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, which provides a low-cost and complete end-to-end solution for our customers,” said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.“Wasabi’s partnership with Leonovus brings a new creative and extremely affordable solution to users for cold data storage via Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution. The result is a solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity automatically and transparently for easier access and a better user experience at a price that is much lower than other solutions out there,” said David Friend, CEO of Wasabi.About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software provider that offers storage solutions that untether your data, allowing you to embrace cloud storage securely, simply and cost-effectively while giving you the flexibility to deal with the ever-evolving cloud storage landscape.Leonovus Smart Filer is an information lifecycle management (ILM) solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity automatically and transparently. According to customer-defined policies, infrequently accessed files are automatically removed from high-cost, high-performance primary storage, and placed in secondary or cloud storage, without any changes to how users and applications access them.Designed with the IT manager in mind, Leonovus Vault uses patented algorithms to analyze, classify, encrypt, shred and spread data across a network of on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud storage nodes – allowing for the most secure yet internally accessible form of object-based data storage across the entire solution. The advanced geo-distributed architecture minimizes latency, optimizes geo-availability, reduces remote backup costs and meets data sovereignty requirements. With its software and hardware agnostic design, Vault provides petabyte scalability. It allows the enterprise to use its existing idle storage resources, extend the useable lifespan of depreciated resources and improve the enterprise’s overall ROI.About Wasabi

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price of Amazon S3, faster than the competition with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first-generation cloud vendors, Wasabi is solely focused on providing the world’s best cloud object storage service. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the cloud storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and our blog .For more information contact:John Greenshields

jgreenshields@leonovus.com

CBJ Newsmakers