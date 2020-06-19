Leonovus Terminates its Acquisition LOI with PureColo

OTTAWA, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leonovus Inc. (“Leonovus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LTV) today announced that given the current economic environment, it was unable to secure financing to purchase the shares of PureColo Inc. and, effective June 18, 2020, has terminated the Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) between the parties originally announced on March 5, 2020.

“We hope to have the opportunity to revisit this opportunity in the future. However, given today’s economic realities, we felt it was better to focus on a smaller financing to support our current commercial activities. We expect trading in the Company’s shares to resume following a regulatory review of the termination of the LOI,” said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software provider that offers storage solutions that allow organizations to embrace cloud storage securely, simply and cost-effectively while giving them the flexibility to deal with the ever-evolving cloud storage landscape.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

George Pretli, Chief Financial Officer

+1.613.319.3540

gpretli@leonovus.com



