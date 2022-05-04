Let the Voting Begin! The First Nine of Canada’s Got Talent’s Semi-Final Acts Vie for a Spot in the Live Finale, May 17 on Citytv
– CGT judges panel send Vancouver’s GRVMNT and Toronto comedian Courtney Gilmour straight through to the finale on May 17 –
– Starting now, Canadians have 24 hours to vote two additional acts into the finale at Citytv.com –
– Special guest judge Jason Priestley joins the panel again next week for the last semi-final episode, airing May 10 on Citytv and Citytv.com –
– Top performances from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, now available to share and post –
TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –
Download photography from tonight’s episode HERE
**If you’re interested in setting up interviews with any of the semi-finalists from tonight’s episode, please let us know (contact details below), and we’ll be happy to facilitate**
Arik Pipestem – Hoop Dancer
Calgary, AB
Check Out Arik Pipestem’s Performance HERE
Chucky Mady – Pro Fighter and World Record Holder
Windsor, ON
Check Out Chucky Mady’s Performance HERE
Courtney Gilmour – Comedian
Toronto, ON
Check Out Courtney Gilmour’s Performance HERE
GRVMNT – Dancers – **Lilly’s Golden Buzzer**
Vancouver, BC
Check Out GRVMNT’s Performance HERE
Kellie Loder – Singer
St. John’s, NFLD
Check Out Kellie Loder’s Performance HERE
Sébastien Savard – Object Balancing Violinist
Alma, QC
Check Out Sébastien Savard’s Performance HERE
Shadow Entertainment – Bollywood Fusion Dance Troupe
Mississauga, ON
Check Out Shadow Entertainment’s Performance HERE
Shea – Singer – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**
Vancouver, BC
Check Out Shea’s Performance HERE
The Sentimentalists – Mentalists
Toronto, ON
Check Out The Sentimentalists’ Performance HERE
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.
Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.
Social Media Links
Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram
Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok
Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter
Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook
Canada’s Got Talent on Snapchat
Hashtag: #CGT
Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/
Citytv on Instagram
Citytv on Twitter
Citytv on Facebook
Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter
For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, [email protected], 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, [email protected], 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, [email protected], 416.450.6637