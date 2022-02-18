LexaGene Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Investment by Strategic Institutional Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized an instrument for automated multiplex PCR testing, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of the previously announced private placement to Meridian LGH Holdings, LLC (the “Investor”) of 5,384,275 units (the “Units”) issued at the price of CAD$0.35 (USD$0.27) per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$1,884,496.25 (approximately USD$1,453,754.25).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 36 months at a price of CAD$0.45 (approximately USD$0.35).

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement towards purchasing inventory for manufacturing more MiQLab™ Systems, supporting sales, marketing, and continued R&D.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities referred in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person or any person in the United States, absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. “United States” and “U.S. person” have the respective meanings ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors — including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations as disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



