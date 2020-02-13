VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (the “Company” or “Lexington”) has allowed the license with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories, which was being used in the HeartSentry technology, to terminate due to non-payment of its minimum annual royalty fees which were due in August 2018 and August 2019.



