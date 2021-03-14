LG Energy May Expand to Georgia

CBJ — LG Energy Solution is thinking about possibly building a battery facility in Georgia with the products being used in electric vehicles.

LG recently announced its plans to invest more than $4.5 billion in its U.S. battery production business over the next four years, including plans to build at least two new plants.

However, there have been strained relations between the South Korean company and SK Innovation over allegations that SK stole trade secrets. The ITC sided with LG in February and issued a 10-year order prohibiting most U.S. imports of SK lithium-ion batteries.

SK Innovation has lobbied the White House to overturn the decision, which could also be negated if SK and LG reach an independent settlement.

LG Energy Solution is a subsidiary of LG Corporation, which is one of the world’s largest corporations in the field of electronics, telecommunications and chemical products.

