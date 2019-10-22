Liberals Win Minority Mandate

CBJ — Justin Trudeau and the Liberals won a minority mandate in Monday night’s federal election.

A Liberal or Conservative minority had been expected by the polls, but most political observers hadn’t expected such strong minority numbers by the Liberals.

There was huge disappointment for the Conservatives and leader Andrew Scheer, who had been hoping for at least a minority victory, but instead had to settle for second place. An example of the difficult evening for the Conservatives was emphasized in Milton, Ontario where incumbent and deputy leader Lisa Raitt was defeated by Liberal and former Olympic kayaker Adam Van Koeverden.

A major surprise was how well the separatist Bloc Quebecois managed to perform, holding the lead over the NDP for third place late into the evening.

The Green Party also surpassed expectations, and managed to pick up its first ever win in New Brunswick, in Fredericton.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau cast his ballot Monday morning in his riding of Papineau, Que.,while Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was back in his riding in Saskatchewan.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and his wife cast their ballots in the Beloeil-Chambly, Quebec.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Vancouver to witness the rather dismal showing of his party on a national level. Ironically, however, the NDP will likely provide the Liberals with the balance of power required in order to maintain control of the government. Between the two parties they have more than the 170 seats needed to pass all legislation.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May watched the election unfold in Victoria, B.C. while People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was in Quebec City. The PPC did not win a single seat, which will likely leave the future of the fledgling party in doubt.

Former Liberal Attorney General and Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould was in a tight race running as an Independent in her B.C. riding. Former President of the Treasury Jane Philpott lost her seat. She too was removed from the Liberal party for her dissenting views on the way Justin Trudeau was leading the party. Meanwhile former Olympic boxer Mike Strange could not overcome running as an Independent in his riding of Niagara Falls after being told he was no longer welcome in the Conservative party.

In the east, the Liberals were very strong. In Alberta, it was a complete sea of blue Conservatism and that is likely only going to stoke the flames of discontent even more in the oil rich province in knowing the Liberals are going to remain making decisions for Canada.

And so concludes a tight 40-day election campaign that saw leadership, affordability issues and the environment become central themes against a backdrop of divisive politicking.

@CanBizJournal