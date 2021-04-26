Liberty Gold Announces Final 2020 Results from Metallurgical Core Drilling at Black Pine, Idaho: 0.77 g/t Au over 10.8 m and 1.23 g/t Au over 24.1 m and 0.75 g/t over 21.5 m in LBP231C

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drill results from the five final metallurgical diamond drill holes at its Carlin-style Black Pine oxide gold property (“Black Pine”) in southern Idaho, USA. These holes complete the 2020 core drilling program, composed primarily of large diameter holes to be used for metallurgical column testing. Significant oxide gold intercepts were obtained from the D-2, D-3, and historical CD Pit and E Pit areas. Drilling in the vicinity of the historic pits will significantly expand the scope of metallurgical column testing at Black Pine.

The E Pit hole is the first test by Liberty Gold along the west edge of the permitted exploration area.

Highlights include1:

Hole ID (Az, Dip) (degrees) From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) AuCN % of Au FA Au Cut-Off Hole Length (m) Target Comments LBP231C (210, -86) 173.3 184.0 10.8 0.77 86% 0.2 279.8 D-3 Metallurgical PQ Core Hole and 190.2 214.3 24.1 1.23 92% incl 193.2 195.6 2.3 2.72 82% 1 incl 206.8 211.2 4.4 3.39 101% incl 212.8 214.3 1.5 1.08 96% and 223.4 244.9 21.5 0.75 72% 0.2 incl 236.4 242.0 5.7 1.93 72% 1 LBP238C (280, -83) 70.0 91.7 21.7 1.11 67% 0.2 159.4 D-2 Metallurgical PQ Core Hole incl 72.5 80.9 8.4 1.58 64% 1 incl 87.8 91.7 3.9 1.20 75% LBP242C (333, -45) 40.1 53.3 13.3 0.71 88% 0.2 95.4 E Pit Metallurgical PQ Core Hole and 57.7 62.8 5.1 3.19 89% incl 57.7 61.3 3.6 4.31 90% 1 LBP251C (258, -55) 64.6 96.6 32.0 0.57 31%2 0.2 172.8 CD Pit Metallurgical HQ Core Hole and 112.8 124.1 11.3 0.50 28%2 and 138.5 155.4 16.9 0.36 85%

m = metres, Au (g/t) = grams per tonne gold, FA = Fire Assay, AuCN = cyanide soluble gold

1A number of mineralized intervals were omitted from this table for brevity. Please refer to the full table at the link below for complete results.

2The cause of reduced cyanide solubility in these intercepts is under review.

“We are happy to have all the results in from our 2020 core drilling program, so that we can proceed with the rest of our Phase 3 metallurgical testing,” commented Cal Everett, President and CEO of Liberty Gold. “The first modern resource estimate at Black Pine is in process and a preliminary economic assessment (‘PEA’) has been initiated concurrently, in order to accelerate our development timeline. Our objective is to fast-track Black Pine with key deliverables forthcoming by mid-year.”

KEY POINTS:

Core holes in the D-2 and D-3 zones complete the metallurgical drilling in the Discovery Focus Area. Forty-three new column tests will be completed, which will inform a Prefeasibility decision in Q3, 2021.

Core holes in the E Pit and CD Pit areas represent the first core drilling in these areas and will add to the geographical distribution of composites critical to characterizing the overall metallurgical variability of the Black Pine gold system.

Cyanide-soluble assays for the highlight intervals (as reported in the table above) in LBP231C returned weighted averages of 92% and 72% of fire assay. The highlight intervals in LBP242C returned weighted averages of 88% and 89% of fire assay, both attesting to the thoroughly oxidized nature of gold mineralization.

Composites from the holes in this press release will be added to those already in the lab undergoing metallurgical column testing at KCA Laboratory, Reno, Nevada.

Mine Development Associates, a division of RESPEC Company LLC. in Reno, Nevada, has been retained for the resource estimate. SLR Consulting Ltd. (“SLR”) of Toronto, Ontario, will audit the resource.

SLR is the lead consulting group for the PEA, with contributions from Golder Associates Inc., KCA, Stantec Inc. and other consultants.

For a map and cross sections of the Black Pine Property, including drill collars and traces for the current release, please click here: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2021/April/BlackPine_NR04262021MapandCS.pdf

For a complete table of drill results from all Liberty Gold drill holes at Black Pine, please click here: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2021/April/BP_Intercepts04262021.pdf

Drilling and assaying of all RC and core holes from the 2020 season is now complete. The 2021 reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling season commenced on April 1, 2021. Five drill holes have been completed, three to extend the D-3 discovery to the south and two as a first test of the large area between the Rangefront Zone and the main area of oxide gold mineralization to the west.

ABOUT BLACK PINE

Black Pine is located in the northern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Idaho border. It is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada’s Carlin trend. Like Newmont’s Long Canyon deposit, Black Pine represents a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Black Pine Mine operated from 1992 to 1997, during a period of historically low gold prices, with 435,000 ounces of gold produced from five composite, shallow pits.

A virtual site tour and 3D model of Black Pine property, including details about the geology and mineralization, is available on the homepage of the Company’s website: www.libertygold.ca.

A Technical Report is also available on the Company website: https://libertygold.ca/images/pdf/BlackPine_NI43-101_2018.pdf

Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration and Geoscience, Liberty Gold, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate. Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.20 g/t. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 30 and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations but are typically in the range of 60 to 80% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.200 ppm an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. Selected holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past- producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

