Libre DeFi Announces Completion of Seed Round

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Libre DeFi is pleased to announce the completion of its seed round, totalling $800,000. The round was led and backed by Marshland Capital, Magnus Digital Assets, Moonrock Capital, Ghaf Capital Partners, Cinchblock, and Raptor Capital.

These investment teams consist of some of the brightest, most experienced, and well-connected individuals in the Crypto space and the Libre team couldn’t be more thrilled to be supported by these industry giants.

“We’re excited to partner with such great teams of industry experts who really see the value in what we are building, “ says Libre DeFi Founder and CEO Julian Vasil. “We truly believe the future is in DeFi and, more specifically, cross-chain DeFi protocols.”

This funding will help the Libre team continue developing and building the ecosystem. The team is focused on making the protocol accessible and user-friendly, while constantly building and adding value for its user base.

The Libre platform will be live in Q4 of 2021 with one-click farming and staking available at launch. The platform is cross-chain and will be available across Binance Smart Chain, Polygon Network, and Avalanche Network. Libre’s vision is to create a one-stop DeFi shop for crypto veterans and newcomers alike. In addition to various yield farming opportunities, the Libre team is heavily invested in developing various NFT utility as well as entering the GameFi space.

Libre is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and was founded at the end of 2020 by Julian Vasil and Josh Davis. They are set to launch the first iteration of their Dapp in October of 2021. The platform release will coincide with the $LIBRE token launch.

