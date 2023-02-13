LONDON, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For immediate use

Monday, February 13, 2023

Libro Credit Union appoints Shawn Good as President & CEO

Libro Credit Union’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Shawn Good as President, Chief Executive Officer and Head Coach, effective May 1, 2023.

“I am excited to welcome Shawn Good to Libro – and back to his roots in southwestern Ontario,” said Jacquie Davison, Chair of Libro’s Board. “Shawn was an outstanding candidate in an impressive field and comes to Libro with more than 25 years of experience in financial services.

“He is an inspirational leader, having previously served as the President & CEO of Prospera Credit Union in B.C. and, most recently, SaskCentral in Saskatchewan, and has a strong understanding of the needs of credit unions competing in a digital world.

“As a courageous and respected figure in the credit union system, Shawn is the ideal person to lead Libro forward through times of accelerated change.”

Shawn, who lives in Waterloo Region with his wife Jen and family, enjoys hockey, fishing, and time at their cottage in northern Ontario. He grew up on a farm in rural Ontario and began his career with Mennonite Savings and Credit Union (now Kindred Credit Union). In his varied career he has held Executive and Board roles at organizations across Canada within the credit union sector. He brings a track record of leadership that is rooted in values, purpose, and strategic clarity, as a means to make a difference for all stakeholders.

Shawn Good said: “I’m both grateful and honored to partner with Libro to advance their purpose, vision, and impressive legacy serving owners and communities across southwestern Ontario. I’m excited for the opportunity to leverage my values, experience, and passion for serving Owners, as head coach at Libro.”

Libro’s new President & CEO is expected to take up his role on May 1. Libro’s current CEO, Steve Bolton, remains in his post until March 8. From March 9 to April 30, Carol Normandeau, Libro’s Executive Vice President, Advice & Service, will be CEO on an interim basis.

Shawn Good: backgrounder

Past roles:

Executive Vice President, Governance and Strategy, at Conexus Credit Union

President and CEO of Prospera Credit Union in B.C.

CEO of Credit Union Central of Saskatchewan (SaskCentral) in Saskatchewan

Active involvement in the credit union system:

Board member at Everlink Payment Services Inc., digital technology provider Celero Solutions Inc., and chair of national payments organization CUCC

Past board member of Concentra Bank

Entrepreneurship

Founding partner of a real estate development group in South America

Former consultant providing strategic planning facilitation and leadership development

Education

Executive MBA, Queen’s School of Business

ICD.D, Institute of Corporate Directors, Rotman School of Business

Strategic Leadership program, Banff Leadership Centre

National Awards

2001 National Innovation Award

2007 World Council of Credit Unions Young Credit Union Professionals Scholarship

2009 National Young Leader Award

