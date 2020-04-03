Libro Credit Union contributing $320,000 to United Way emergency response programs

LONDON, ONTARIO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Libro Credit Union has put in place important measures to protect the prosperity of Owners and staff during these challenging times and continues to take action for the public by contributing $320,000 to Covid-19 Emergency Response Initiatives of local United Ways across southwestern Ontario. “There is an immediate need for community to come together and support each other,” said Liz Arkinstall, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Libro Credit Union. “We have been connecting with our partners to understand the most urgent needs and determine how Libro can best support the communities of southwestern Ontario during this crisis.” United Way chapters across our service area are working with front line agencies, municipalities and other community partners to respond quickly and provide the emergency support needed for the most vulnerable. Organizations registered charities that provide local services, whether they have been previously funded by United Way or not, could benefit from these emergency response initiatives. “Libro’s community investment programs support financial resilience, housing, local food accessibility and employment, and while we typically support longer term projects, we knew it made sense to adapt and meet immediate need,” said Liz. Ryan Erb, Executive Director, United Way Perth-Huron is thrilled to receive this donation, stating “this is incredible, and we know that it will meet the growing needs among residents struggling with the fall-out of Covid-19.” Simona Kerr, Libro Owner Representative from Haldimand Norfolk, adds “this is timely. I’m very proud we were able to find a way to respond quickly to the highest needs in our community. We’ve partnered with United Way because they are equipped to help us do just that.” As a certified B Corporation and the largest financial cooperative in our area, Libro invests 100% of profits back into the people, businesses and communities we serve. One of the ways we do this is by supporting organizations that are making a positive local impact helping address some of the most challenging issues in southwestern Ontario. Earlier this month, Libro established a temporary structure that will maintain continuity of service while also safeguarding the health of staff, Owners and the public. For more information about this and to follow Libro’s Covid-19 updates, visit www.libro.ca/covid19. To learn more about, Covid-19 Emergency Response Initiatives across southwestern Ontario, to donate, apply for funding or get help, contact your local United Way.United Way Elgin and Middlesex, unitedwayem.caUnited Way Oxford, unitedwayoxford.caUnited Way Windsor-Essex, www.weareunited.comUnited Way Chatham-Kent, uwock.caUnited Way of Sarnia-Lambton, www.theunitedway.on.caUnited Way Waterloo Region, www.uwaywrc.caUnited Way Perth-Huron, perthhuron.unitedway.caUnited Way of Haldimand Norfolk, unitedwayhn.on.caAttachment02.04.2020 MEDIA RELEASE Libro Credit Union donates to meet the needs of the most vulnerableLiz Arkinstall, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

Libro Credit Union

519-984-7599

liz.arkinstall@libro.ca



