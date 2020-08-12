Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario Zooming to Seniors across the Province with Concerts in Care

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the province slowly moves towards a re-opening, Her Honour, Elizabeth Dowdeswell, is undertaking a number of initiatives to support the community and engage with audiences impacted by the pandemic.

One project the Lieutenant Governor has pursued keenly is a series of Zoom calls with residents of long-term care facilities. This is an opportunity for them to share some of their experiences during the lockdown and hear some of Her Honour’s own learnings and reflections.Since Her Honour is an avid music lover, she invited Concerts in Care to join her in putting on some virtual concerts as part of these calls.Concerts in Care Ontario responded immediately, and we have already scheduled Zoom calls with seniors in Ottawa, London, Sudbury, Windsor, and Toronto. Now, more than ever it’s important to bring moments of pleasure and respite to those living in isolation.Her Honour believes that nothing compares to music for lifting spirits, and that music has healing powers for us all. This has proven so in the Zoom experiences.Given the current restrictions on gathering, and the caution with which seniors’ facilities are proceeding with new activities, Her Honour has greeted 7 to 15 residents on each of the Zoom calls accomplished to date. The residents are thrilled to meet Her Honour, and they have universally enjoyed the “live” performances and interaction with the musicians. The musicians are enjoying contact with audiences they can both hear and see, remarking that it is almost as good as an in-person concert experience.As the Crown’s representative in Ontario, the Lieutenant Governor exercises constitutional powers and promotes a strong and positive civic community. This initiative is indicative of her commitment to that work.For more information, contact Debra Chandler at 416-571-6170 or debra@concertsincareontario.com



CBJ Newsmakers