Lifeist Cannabis B2B Subsidiary, CannMart Inc., Establishes Supply Agreement with Quebec Provincial Government

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) has established a supply agreement with the SQDC, the sole retail distributor of licensed cannabis products in Quebec, Canada’s second most populated province.

As a result of this agreement, CannMart now maintains supply agreements with provincial government cannabis control boards and retailing bodies in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, and the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut territories, constituting access to 95% of Canada’s population.

CannMart and the SQDC are currently negotiating purchase orders with a view to six SKUs reaching the SQDC’s 81 and counting retail stores across Quebec by end of summer 2022.

“This agreement solidifies CannMart’s position as the pre-eminent nationwide value-adding platform for the Canadian cannabis market, connecting licensed producers and brands with provincial government control boards and independent retailers,” said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “Our innovative model enables CannMart to provide tangible solutions in the Canadian cannabis supply chain.”

Added Meni Morim, Lifeist’s Chief Executive Officer, “The CannMart B2B business is one of Lifeist’s innovative wellness assets and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on growing consumer demand for recreational cannabis products in Canada. We congratulate the team for this latest achievement and look forward to Quebec’s contribution to CannMart’s growing stream of revenue and gross profits.”

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist is a portfolio of wellness companies leveraging advancements in science and technology to enable individuals to find their personalized path to wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; and the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health and recovery.

