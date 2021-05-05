LifeLabs announces collaboration with TELUS Health to support better access to healthcare services for customers in Ontario

Toronto, ON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, LifeLabs is proud to announce that it has partnered with Telus Health to offer MyCareCompass customers in Ontario improved access to allied health services such as virtual counselling through the Babylon by TELUS Health virtual care service.

A recent study by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) found that 40% of Canadians say their mental health has deteriorated since the onset of the pandemic. What’s more, Canadians are continuing to rely on virtual care during the pandemic to support their health care needs.

LifeLabs’ MyCareCompass portal goes beyond appointment booking and providing customers with their test results online. The portal includes several new features, including an online marketplace that features health, wellness, lifestyle products and services where the new featured virtual counselling service will be offered.

“Over 3 million users in Ontario rely on LifeLabs’ portal to deliver convenient digital tools to help them manage their healthcare journey,” says Charles Brown, President and CEO, LifeLabs. “Our goal with this partnership is to provide our customers with enhanced access to online services that empowers them to support better health outcomes for their lives.”

The collaboration with TELUS Health will allow MyCareCompass users in Ontario to book 50-minute virtual mental health counselling appointments through the Babylon by TELUS Health mobile app on a smartphone. Sessions are provided by experienced, master’s level registered counsellors who provide care that responds to the unique needs and goals of each individual; customers also have the ability to read counsellor bios in advance to select a care provider that they feel best meets their needs.

“We are seeing the mental health crisis in Canada escalate amidst a global pandemic causing considerable emotional, physical, and financial stress; and we know that Canadians need multidimensional support,” said Juggy Sihota, Vice President, Consumer Health, TELUS. “Access to mental health support as well as a family doctor are equally important and that’s why TELUS Health is committed to ensuring that Ontarians have improved access to that care, in addition to allied healthcare professionals, where and when they need it most, through our Babylon by TELUS Health service.”

For more information about MyCareCompass, visit https://mycarecompass.lifelabs.com/

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 5,700 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

