LifeLabs Opens its Newest Ottawa Location

Ottawa, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLabs recently hosted the grand opening of its newest Patient Service Centre in Kanata. Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, MPP for Kanata—Carleton, joined LifeLabs to celebrate this milestone in bringing care closer to home and expanding access to high-quality diagnostic tests for residents in Greater Ottawa region.

LifeLabs has a long and strong history in Ottawa, collaborating with healthcare providers, long-term care and retirement homes across the city and surrounding areas to service the Greater Ottawa community.

“Today’s grand opening in Kanata marks the seventh Patient Service Centre in Ottawa and surrounding areas and the first in Kanata, providing residents in Eastern Ontario with reliable diagnostic testing to help them manage their health in their own communities, closer to home,” said Erica Zarkovich, Senior Vice President, Government Markets at LifeLabs. “The new addition of the Patient Service Centre in Kanata exemplifies our growing network of clinics and lab services. As we continue to expand services, LifeLabs remains dedicated to improving access to diagnostic services across Ontario. ”

“This LifeLabs announcement is great news that will strengthen our local network of health care services,” says Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, MPP for Kanata—Carleton. “As the City’s west end continues to grow, LifeLabs’ facilities and expertise are a welcomed addition in Kanata, providing families and individuals the diagnostic testing they will require, here locally.”

Each year, LifeLabs supports Ontarians by performing over 80 million laboratory tests to help diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent diseases. With seven testing labs and 239 Patient Service Centres across Ontario, and flexible care options, LifeLabs serves over 80 hospitals, Long Term Care and Retirement Homes, and 33 remote and rural First Nations communities. LifeLabs employs more than 4,600 people in Ontario.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers