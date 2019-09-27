Lift & Co. Wins Multiple Business and Industry Awards in First Year of Legalization

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lift & Co. Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) today proudly announces the Company has placed number 54 of 400 on The Globe and Mail’s inaugural ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Lift & Co.’s achievements were also recognized with a placement at number 39 on the Canadian Business 2019 Startup 50 list on September 12, 2019, as well as one of Green Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Cannabis Companies for 2019 in August.

These awards are a testament to Lift & Co.’s successful efforts to enable both consumers and businesses to make better-informed decisions about cannabis through reviews, data, education and events. The announcement comes on the heels of Lift & Co.’s Cohesion product launch and validates the Company’s evolution into a consumer insights data platform.“On behalf of the Lift & Co. team, we’re honoured to be the recipient of these three exciting accolades. We’ve experienced exciting growth across all of our revenue segments in the last three years,” said Matei Olaru, CEO, Lift & Co. “Our platform is poised to become even more valuable to the industry as the sector matures into a key consumer packaged goods market and brands can leverage consumer data to make better product marketing decisions.”The Startup 50 and Canada’s Top Growing Companies lists rank companies based on two- and three-year revenue growth, respectively. Lift & Co. earned its place on the 2019 Startup 50 list with a two-year revenue growth of 470% and ranked on Canada’s Top Growing Companies on three-year revenue growth of 1,054%. Green Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 100 Cannabis Companies of 2019 list recognizes the top cannabis products, services and events making an impact in the market today. Lift & Co.’s Expos were included as a Top Event.“Receiving these awards reinforces the hard work Lift & Co. has done to modernize and professionalize the cannabis industry,” continues Mr. Olaru. “We are looking ahead to our most exciting phase of growth in this industry, which will further accelerate our business growth and revenue opportunity: A second, larger market is set to start in December 2019 with the introduction of highly-anticipated product formats, Canadian supply is expected to outpace demand for the first time, and the continued international expansion of legalization across the United States and Europe; all act as catalysts and create a need for channels like ours for licensed producers that will need to shift focus from distribution to brand marketing.”About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.Forward-looking statements:This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company.Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.SOURCE Lift & Co. Corp.For further information:

