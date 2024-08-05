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Linamar Corporation to Acquire Winning BLW’s Remscheid and Penzberg Facilities, Expanding Its Forging and Gear Manufacturing

Linamar Corporation to Acquire Winning BLW’s Remscheid and Penzberg Facilities, Expanding Its Forging and Gear Manufacturing

CBJ Newsmakers

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