Lion Gaming Group Inc. Acquires 1Click Games, One of Europe’s Leading iGaming Platform Suppliers

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lion Gaming Group, an iGaming technology platform provider that offers white label casino and sportsbook solutions built for the future of the iGaming industry, has today announced the completion of the acquisition of 1Click Games to expand its current suite of comprehensive iGaming offerings.

“As Lion Gaming Group continues to explore the ways we can enhance our product offering, we’re very excited to add 1Click Games to our portfolio of companies,” says Duncan McIntyre, President & CEO of Lion Gaming Group. “This acquisition instantly brings more than 40 online casino brands directly into our portfolio and further adds to our talented team.”

Founded in 2014, 1Click Games has quickly grown into a premium licensed supplier of iGaming content worldwide. The company boasts a comprehensive product line offering white label and turnkey online casino and sportsbook software, land-based casino solutions, lottery software, and game aggregator solutions.

“We are excited that our company has joined the Lion Gaming Group family! This partnership brings together the strengths of both companies and creates a unique advantage in our global expansion efforts. We can offer a range of premier products to both regular and crypto businesses through the combination of technologies and products. It allows us to create a truly unique proposition for the market. This partnership allows us to achieve even greater success in the gaming industry. We look forward to working with the Lion Gaming Group team to bring our customers the fullest possible gaming experience,” says Maksims Terehovics, CEO at 1Click Games.

The acquisition of 1Click Games brings a talented and experienced workforce with expertise in engineering, software development, UI/UX design, payments, compliance, and customer service. This expansion of the global company’s talent pool will allow Lion Gaming Group to continue innovating and deliver top-quality products and services to its customers.

“The cost synergies between the merged entities will increase our profit margins an additional 15%+, and our positive cash flow is expected to grow well into the future. Positive cash flow is a rare feat in the gaming industry, as more than 90% of companies competing in this space generate negative earnings and cash flows. Plus, this acquisition is perfectly aligned to support our go-public initiatives,” says Ted Yew, Chief Financial Officer at Lion Gaming Group.

About Lion Gaming Group

Lion Gaming Group Inc. is an iGaming platform provider developing fiat and blockchain-enabled technology for online casinos and sportsbooks around the world.

About 1Click Games

1Click Games is a premium iGaming development and software company that offers comprehensive iGaming solutions for new and established iGaming operators globally.

