Liquid Media, A+E Networks® Launch New Ancient Aliens Game Chapter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce the launch of a new chapter of its hugely popular Ancient Aliens® mobile game (“Ancient Aliens”) in partnership with A+E Networks.

As announced in April 2019, the current Ancient Aliens® game has over one million downloads to date and in-app revenues exceeding CAD$1 million.The new chapter of the Ancient Aliens® game, “When Worlds Collide,” includes 40 new quests, brand new, never-before-seen-art, a new character class, the third pyramid and an explosive dilemma that players must overcome to save two worlds. The Ancient Aliens® game is available on Google Play, iOS and Facebook.“Liquid’s mission includes partnering with innovative, industry-leading studios and storytellers regardless of platform. Teaming up with A+E Networks to bring fresh content to current and future fans of Ancient Aliens is aligned with this goal,” said Joshua Jackson, Chairman of Liquid Media. “We’re proud to continue working alongside our partners at A+E, and excited to deliver a thrilling addition to this much-loved mobile game.”“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Liquid to bring the next version of the Ancient Aliens® game to our passionate fan base,” said Lance Still, Senior Vice President, Consumer Enterprises, A+E Networks. “The game is entertaining and delivers cross-platform engagement for our audiences, while staying authentic and true to the global brand that is Ancient Aliens.”In developing the new chapter, Liquid has teamed up with Steven-Elliot Altman and Rabbit Hole Studios. Altman is the game’s original author and executive producer, as well as a best-selling science fiction novelist. Rabbit Hole Studios is an award-winning independent game developer, located in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Accolades for Rabbit Hole Studios include winning Gameacon Fan Favorite Video Game for The Lost Gardens in 2017 and Day-o Mateo in 2018.“Working alongside the talented teams at Liquid and A+E to bring new content to the game was a joy, because they gave us the freedom and support to do it right,” said Altman. “Fans of the game have been patiently awaiting the next chapter, and when they see what we’ve got in store for them I’m sure they’ll agree it was worth the wait.”New episodes of “Ancient Aliens” air Saturdays at 9pm on HISTORY.About Liquid Media Group Ltd.Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content IP spanning creative industries. Originating in Vancouver’s media and entertainment supercluster, Liquid’s mission is to empower storytellers worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms.Liquid Media’s leadership team includes Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor / producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), Managing Director Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties) and Board Member Nancy Basi (VP of VRARA Vancouver – Virtual / Augmented Reality Association). Each brings decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co .Further information:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

