Lithium Americas Receives Final Key State Permits for Thacker Pass; Provides Update on Federal Permitting Timeline

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (“NDEP”) has issued the final key state-level permits for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”). The three approved permits include the Water Pollution Control Permit, Mine Reclamation Permit and Class II Air Quality Operating Permit.

“With the final key state environmental permits in hand, Lithium Americas can begin to advance Thacker Pass towards construction,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. “Thacker Pass provides an opportunity to enable a US-based battery supply chain for the growing electric vehicle market. Our commitment to developing Thacker Pass in the most environmentally responsible way is demonstrated from over a decade of conducting the necessary planning, design and engagement.”

Following a 30-day public comment period and NDEP’s review of extensive input from the public, the permits for Thacker Pass were approved on February 25, 2022. NDEP conducted extensive reviews of the mine site plan, verified the air models and calculations for the Class II Air Quality Operating Permit, assessed required bonding for land disturbance and reclamation as part of the Mining Reclamation Permit, and authorized mine operations and ore processing for the Water Pollution Control Permit, including setting monitoring and reporting requirements. More information can be found on NDEP’s Thacker Pass webpage at https://ndep.nv.gov/land/thacker-pass-project.

Federal Permitting Timeline

The Record of Decision (“ROD”) for Thacker Pass was received in January 2021 from the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”), and in February 2021, claims were filed against the BLM to appeal the issuance of the ROD. In Q3 2021, injunction requests over the Company’s plan to begin cultural assessment and pre-construction work were denied, and subsequently, a motion to reconsider was also denied in late 2021. Recently, the Federal court partially approved a request for the inclusion of additional documents from the BLM. As a result of the additional documentation requests, the ROD appeal process is expected to be complete in Q3 2022.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is focused on advancing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States to production. In Argentina, Caucharí-Olaroz is advancing towards first production and Pastos Grandes represents regional growth. In the United States, Thacker Pass has received its Record of Decision and is advancing towards construction. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

