LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LithiumBank Resources Corp. (“LithiumBank or the “Company”) (TSXV:LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol LBNKF. LithiumBank will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol “LBNK”.

“We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which we believe will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States as we continue to advance our exploration and development of our Lithium projects in Western Canada. We also look forward to seeing the results of our Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway with Hatch Ltd. on our flagship Boardwalk Project at Sturgeon Lake, Alberta in the coming quarter,” stated Rob Shewchuk, Director & CEO. “We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company’s securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at Boardwalk and other projects in our portfolio of over 3.2 Million acres over the balance of 2022 and into 2023.”

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet prescribed financial standards, follow certain corporate governance guidelines, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. Investors can find information and trading status on LithiumBank at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

LithiumBank is also pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company has engaged Independent Trading Group Inc. (“ITG”) to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. ITG is expected to trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. LithiumBank and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

Pursuant to the services agreement entered into between LithiumBank and ITG (the “Agreement”), the Company shall pay ITG a fee of C$7,000.00 per month. The Agreement between the Company and ITG is for an initial term of three (3) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one-month periods, unless terminated by either party upon 30 days’ written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement. ITG will be responsible for the costs it incurs in its trades and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank currently holds over 3.2 million acres of mineral titles, 2.82M acres in Alberta and 326K acres in Saskatchewan. LithiumBank’s mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel to the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

