LithiumBank Resources Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LithiumBank Resources Corp. (“LithiumBank” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: LBNK) is pleased to announce its commons shares have been made eligible to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement in the United States.

The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

Obtaining DTC eligibility represents the company’s commitment to increasing visibility and accessibility for all its shareholders in the United States. It enables LithiumBank to expand its reach to a larger portion of the global investment community, while providing a more efficient and seamless trading process.

The Company is also making its application to list on the OTCQX and will provide an update as to the listing progress in the coming months. Rob Shewchuk, Chairman and CEO stated,” listing on the OTCQX will be an especially important milestone for LithiumBanks current and prospective shareholders. The Company looks forward to broadening its exposure in the United States.”

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank currently holds over 3.2 million acres of mineral titles, 2.82M acres in Alberta and 326K acres in Saskatchewan. LithiumBank’s mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Sturgeon Lake Lithium Brine Project.

Contact:

Robert Shewchuk

CEO & Director

[email protected]

(778) 987-9767

