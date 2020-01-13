Little Green Pharma plans to list on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELXIF) (“ELXR”)

Little Green Pharma Ltd (“LGP”) has applied to list on the ASX, with a target listing date of February 7th, 2020 under the symbol ‘LGP’.Elixxer is currently the largest shareholder and supports LGP’s expansion plan throughout Australia and international markets into Europe.LGP is currently expanding operations in Australia to increase their current production from 15,000 bottles of medical cannabis oil per year to over 110,000 bottles.Canaccord Genuity is acting as the lead manager to LGP’s initial public offering.LGP has lodged a prospectus and supplementary prospectus with ASIC and has applied to list on the ASX. The listing of LGP on the ASX will be a significant milestone event for both LGP and Elixxer, and will recognize their work to date within the Australian and European medical cannabis markets. Elixxer first invested into LGP in 2017 and has supported its management team throughout its corporate evolution.In August 2018, LGP launched its first medicinal cannabis product in Australia. LGP’s current three-product range is also anticipated to grow with future products in a proposed research and development pipeline.LGP has also received a 2,400-bottle order from German distributor CC Pharma, with fulfilment expected to take place following the completion of LGP’s cultivation facility expansion. In addition, LGP has received conditional purchase orders for products from Canada’s CannMart and New Zealand’s Kariki Pharma.Intellectual property and clinical development:

CBJ Newsmakers