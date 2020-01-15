Local Builder Prepares to Launch New Residential High-rise condominium in Downtown Kelowna

Kelowna, BC, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, January 15th, 2020, local Kelowna community builder, Mission Group introduces its newest residential project, Bertram, the second residential tower coming to Bernard Block in downtown Kelowna.Bertram is a proposed 34-storey residential tower featuring 257 homes ranging from studios to 2 bedroom homes with spectacular lake, mountain and city views. Starting from the 200’s, the unique tower will incorporate a visually distinctive and iconic architectural design, with a focus on cultivating community in downtown Kelowna, driving foot traffic to the main floor shops and services along Bernard Avenue.“We are dedicated to the positive evolution of our community. As the next step in this evolution, Bertram will further enliven our historic downtown core,” says Luke Turri, Executive Vice President of Mission Group.Bertram will provide a sense of neighbourhood and connection, offering an abundance of amenities that are proposed to include a rooftop sky pool and lounge with 180-degree lake views, rooftop poolside lounge seating, and a rooftop co-workspace to take in the mountain and valley views. A 6th floor outdoor terrace space will offer future homeowners a community garden, an outdoor sports area, conversational seating around firepits, BBQ’s and water features, and an indoor fitness studio. The main floor will include a shared co-workspace overlooking tree-lined Bertram Street. This will be the second residential concrete tower coming to Bernard Block as part of this growing urban village. The first tower, named Brooklyn, was released for sale in September 2018 and is now under construction at 97% sold.Since 2004, Mission Group has been investing in homes within urban environments and has contributed to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape by building value through the creation of communities.One of Kelowna’s most highly anticipated developments, Bertram sales are expected to begin April 2020. For more information, register today at www.liveatbertram.com to receive insider news and early purchasing opportunities.-30-About Mission GroupBased in Kelowna, BC, Mission Group is the Okanagan’s leading real estate and building development company. Since 2004, Mission group has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape with its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, focused on building value in the community it serves so that the whole community prospers in the future.About BertramLocated in Bernard District, Bertram is a proposed 34-storey residential tower comprised of 257 homes, featuring studios, one-bedroom, one plus den, and two-bedroom homes. Starting from the 200’s, the unique tower will incorporate visually distinctive and iconic architectural design, with a focus on cultivating community in downtown Kelowna, driving foot traffic to the main floor shops and services along Bernard Avenue.Register today at www.liveatbertram.com to receive insider news and early purchasing opportunities.AttachmentBertram by Mission GroupVictoria Levy

