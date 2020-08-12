Local Siding Manufacturer helps rebuild hail-affected communities

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaycan is pleased to announce its vinyl siding recycling initiative in Alberta to help reduce unnecessary waste in our landfills.

With the recent severe hailstorms affecting our communities in Alberta, Kaycan launches its GreenSENSE R3V (Reclaim, ReGrind and Reprocess) program, promoting the recycling of the damaged vinyl siding from the homes affected. As a Canadian Company with a strong commitment to Alberta (3 distribution centres and a manufacturing plant), Kaycan is pleased to offer this program and is pledging to picking up the old siding in designated areas as it is being replaced with Kaycan siding. Hear directly from our customers “As a company that has focused on finding ways to reduce our environmental impact, we are very excited that Kaycan is recycling vinyl siding and not sending it to the landfill. This is why we work with great companies like this. Together we can make an impact on our environment while still providing a great service to our clients.” – Michael Desjardins / Triumph Renovations.“Premier Exterior Solutions is proud to partner with Kaycan in their commitment to the environment. Although the recent storm has been stressful and chaotic for many homeowners, we as fellow Albertans look forward to helping them in their recovery and decrease the amount of waste entering our local landfills.” Kim Greider / Premier Exteriors.Kaycan is not only committed to rebuilding the community , but also in helping the growth of local merchants. When you purchase Kaycan siding for your home restoration, you will receive up to $300 that can be used at local businesses (grocery stores, gas etc.).*Before and After pictures and proof of purchase must be submitted prior to receiving the voucher. $10.00 per sq (which is equal to 100 sq ft) up to 30.00 sqs which is $300.00. Promotion expires October 31, 2020 Homeowner Success “Thanks for the great news in these challenging times! When others can’t, Kaycan! Kaycan sidings are our personal favorite choice for a strong and durable home.” Ignu – happy homeownerAbout Kaycan®

A proud vinyl siding manufacturer in Carstairs, Alberta, Kaycan® is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer of vinyl, aluminum and engineered wood siding and accessories, PVC windows, aluminum rainware and coil, particleboard, MDF, thermally fused melamine and laminate flooring, with over 2,200 employees operating 18 manufacturing facilities. More information is available at www.kaycan.com

