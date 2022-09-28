LocoMobi World and Signifi Partner Towards Becoming World Leaders in Smart City

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LocoMobi World announced today it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Signifi Solutions Inc. Signifi is the leading Smart Solutions provider using modular hardware built on its VISION platform to deliver custom retail solutions that deliver new sources of revenue, brand visibility, customer engagement, and operating cost reductions.

The Strategic partnership provides LocoMobi access to a global service network and access to turnkey kiosks designed and manufactured in North America.

“To be able to elevate our Worldstream Portal to truly use it as intended is a dream come true,” says co-founder and CEO Grant Furlane. “We have managed to revolutionise the use of computer vision, and with Signifi we deliver the only integrated fully managed solution. We control our destination and hence can react quickly to the needs of our customers.”

Signifi provides private branded kiosks to top 400 fortune companies and other channels. Their solutions can be found throughout airports, malls, as well as in corporations for real-time vending of devices to its own workforce. These automated vending machines will allow LocoMobi to “drive” traffic to these kiosks through the Transportation network. The whole end-to-end solution connects the Patron to the infrastructure in a convenient way once they leave the home. Patrons will be able to use any kiosk in the network to pay for parking, transit and other applications while still having the convenience to purchase products at the machine.

Using LocoMobi World’s “Movebe” merchant dashboard, businesses can interact, and control offers to their customers with real-time incentives when they move around the city. The natural fit of connecting them throughout their Journey with Signifi solutions is the final piece in the puzzle.

The idea to leverage innovation through technology resonated with the founder and CEO of Signifi Solutions Shamira Jaffer, they have been a leader in bringing new technologies to the forefront. “The vision is to connect the world through LocoMobi’s technology and our automated retail solutions, making life a little easier for everyone. Both Companies have a common vision of building a true smart city and being leaders in delivering great customer experience using advanced technology,” says Signifi Founder and CEO Shamira Jaffer. “A big vision coupled with a strong partnership leads to results. We will connect the world with our integrated solutions.”

LocoMobi World Inc. continues to seamlessly connect tenants and visitors to the LocoMobi World Inc. transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the city and have exclusive offers as they navigate through our network.

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specialising in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, fleet and threat management solutions. Our WorldStream cloud portal is the first fully distributed cloud infrastructure management system. In addition, LocoMobi World provides pioneering technology to government, institutional and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi World Inc. has reinvented how people travel throughout the transportation infrastructure in terms of parking, curbside, drive-thru and security.

LocoMobi World’s leading cloud-based Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, and gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access. Wearables are now integrated into LocoMobi’s offering, including MobiVision Glasses for real-time enforcement and safety. MobiVerse, our introduction to the metaverse for an advanced training experience, will be unveiled soon.

LocoMobi World also provides a full line of industry-leading payment kiosks, Smart Barrier Gates, solar-powered parking meters and other innovative solutions; to ensure total revenue security, LocoMobi has recently introduced Mobi, its new robot division to augment security and parking enforcement. Our smart city technology is connecting vehicles anywhere they travel.

About Signifi:

A global innovator delivering end-to-end solutions in I.T. asset management, loss prevention and automated retail. Signifi designs and engineers robotic-based dispensing solutions all built on its enterprise-level software platform. Signifi’s full hardware and cloud software suite can be customized for a wide range of end markets and use cases. The company’s strength in both hardware engineering and software development allows it to design innovative solutions for Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2005, Signifi is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with service locations in North America and Europe. Learn more at www.signifi.com.

