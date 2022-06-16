LocoMobi World Takes Computer Vision to Another Level Connecting Businesses and Patrons With Robots and Wearables

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LocoMobi World announced today that it has expanded its world-leading computer vision systems to better enhance the customer experience as the consumer moves to wearables and robot interaction. Locomobi World was the first to provide computer vision through its licence plate reading and image recognition technology connecting businesses and consumers with friction-less parking, tolling and other transportation businesses. LocoMobi World has now processed over 18 million transactions and has over 470,000 users in a very short period of time. Users can simply drive to parking lots and enter and exit without any need for physical interaction or mobile phones. Because it is cloud-based, people can move throughout a city or country with ease.

Now, MobiVision, which is computer vision for glasses, and Mobi, who is the first robot with computer vision for parking and enforcement, will have the same features that are processed via LocoMobi World’s WorldStream cloud portal’s camera-based computer vision. Parking managers, enforcement or security companies can ensure parking lots and streets are safe and easy to navigate. Robots simply patrol parking lots to make sure all cars are identified and safe. Patrollers using MobiVison can do the same.

Using LocoMobi World’s merchant dashboard, businesses can interact and control offers to their customers with real-time incentives when they move around the city.

“It is really amazing to see the rapid growth of our technology and company as a whole,” says co-founder and CEO Grant Furlane. “We have managed to revolutionise the use of computer vision and become the leader, and we have done this organically which is a testament to our management team. We control our destination and, hence, can react quickly to the needs of our customers.”

LocoMobi World Inc. continues to seamlessly connect tenants and visitors to the LocoMobi World Inc. transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the city and have exclusive offers as they navigate through the LocoMobi World network.

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specialising in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, fleet and threat management solutions. Our WorldStream cloud portal is the first fully distributed cloud infrastructure management system. LocoMobi World Inc. has reinvented how people travel throughout the transportation infrastructure in terms of parking, curbside, drive-thru and security.

LocoMobi World’s leading cloud-based Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, and gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

LocoMobi World also provides a full line of industry-leading payment kiosks, smart barrier gates, solar-powered parking meters and other innovative solutions to ensure total revenue security.

For more information, please visit the website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455.

