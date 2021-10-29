London District Energy working to repair compromised steam line

London, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earlier this afternoon, a steam pipe was compromised beneath York Street in downtown London, resulting in localized property damage and a loss of heating services to some businesses and buildings in the area. No one was injured.

London District Energy has a team onsite working to safely restore service and begin clean up.

The cause of this incident is not yet known and the company will begin an investigation as soon as services safely resume. More updates will be provided as information becomes available.

“Safety is our number one priority and that’s why we take this incident very seriously,” said Carlyle Coutinho, CEO of Enwave, which owns London District Energy. “While we do not yet know the cause of this incident, we deeply regret the impact on our customers and local residents. We are working diligently to restore service, repair the damage, and understand the cause to ensure it does not happen again.”

