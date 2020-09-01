London Sport and PAI Health join forces to introduce Londoners to Personal Activity Intelligence – a ground-breaking digital app and new health standard in physical activity

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — London Sport , the strategic agency working to make London the most active city in the world, and PAI Health , a leading global health software company, have today announced a new research project called #mostactivecity programme to test the impact of the innovative PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) fitness tracking app on the physical activity levels of everyday Londoners.

The project will offer people across London free access to PAI Health’s unique fitness and health tracking mobile app, in a bid to better understand the impact of bespoke digital fitness assessments on regular physical activity levels. Findings from the project will be assessed alongside existing London Sport research into less active Londoners to determine whether targeted tech interventions can provide less-active adults with a greater sense of ownership and control over their physical activity levels and associated health and wellbeing.PAI is becoming the new health standard for physical activity, addressing the global health problem of inactivity with its personalized and inclusive approach, being suited to all fitness levels and recognising all forms of physical activity. The PAI Score measures the heart health impact of physical activity and guides people on what they need to do to maintain good health. All one needs to track their score is the PAI Health app and a compatible smartwatch or fitness band that measures heart rate. Published studies have shown that maintaining a score of 100 PAI or more has been associated with an average 25% risk reduction in cardiovascular disease mortality, adding an average of 5 years lifespan. PAI Health app users also receive a Fitness Age assessment — a reflection of their cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) level. CRF is a leading indicator of health and longevity, which app users can improve by maintaining a good PAI Score.Launching in September 2020, the research phase will run for an initial three-month period and forms part of wider efforts to boost connections within London’s burgeoning SportTech ecosystem through London Sport’s technology innovation programme, Sport Tech Hub . Initial findings are expected to provide a better understanding to the capital’s physical activity and sport sector on the benefits of integrating measurement and tracking technology into programmes aimed at raising population-level physical activity rates.Tim Copley, London Sport Director of Insight, Technology and Data said:

“We are pleased to be working alongside PAI Health as we look to build our understanding of the role of tech, software and data in driving physical activity levels. In recent years there has been an increasing focus on the opportunities for people to more proactively manage their own health and wellbeing; this project will allow us to test the effectiveness of this approach for less active people across London.”Ben Perrin, VP EMEA, PAI Health said:

“We are proud to be partnering with London Sport, as we have a common goal of helping everyday people adopt a more active lifestyle which we know can have a profound impact on health outcomes. We believe that the PAI technology is a great enabler through its simple but personalized score that tells people if they are doing enough and shows them the heart health impact of activity in a very meaningful, real way.”Members of the public will be invited to sign up to the project at londonsport.paihealth.com from September 1, 2020.About London Sport

London Sport aims to make London the most physically active city in the world. Supported by the Mayor of London and Sport England, our work focuses on enabling more Londoners of all backgrounds to live and enjoy the benefits of active lives. For more information, visit www.londonsport.org London Sport Media Contact Chris Scott | chris.scott@londonsport.org About PAI Health

PAI Health allows organizations to assess, monitor and guide their people to better health addressing the problem of inactivity to reduce risk and costs. Our mission is to optimize anyone’s path to better health by making the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) metric the new global health standard for physical activity through partnerships with insurers, employee wellness programs, technology platforms, health care providers and other industry partners. For more information, visit www.paihealth.com .PAI Health Media Contact Tricia Burton | pr@paihealth.com





CBJ Newsmakers