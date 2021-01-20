LooK SPOT Antigen Test of 5-8 minutes receives CE-IVD in Europe

Richmond Hill, Canada, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laipac Technology Inc. (“Laipac”), a leader in the development of IoMT (Internet of Medical Things), today announced that their LooK SPOT COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test received CE IVD clearance for Europe.The LooK SPOT COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a smartphone-based diagnostic device with lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein from SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs from patients suspected of COVID-19 within the first eight (8) days of symptom onset.LooK SPOT COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test uses the nasal sample collected from 1 inch in the nostril. It uses AI technology to deliver real-time test results within 5 to 8 minutes with 97.4% sensitivity and 98.3% specificity in detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. LooK SPOT COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test can also detect the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus first identified in the UK and South Africa.“LooK SPOT’s AI algorithm has high accuracy and can identify the color signal in low positive cases when human eyes cannot identify. Healthcare responders in Point of Care often need to make time-sensitive decisions to determine the antigen test results when many patients are within their vicinity. But the tempo, volume, stress, fatigue, lighting, fear, and various other factors can overwhelm healthcare responders when making the visual interpretation of antigen test results. LooK SPOT reduces healthcare responders’ cognitive load by providing accurate test results in an easy-to-read format. LooK SPOT has been designed with a tactical edge to fight COVID-19.” said Diego Lai. Co-Founder and CEO of Laipac.Patients can download the LooK PASS App from Apple or Google stores to scan the LooK COVID-19 antigen cassette before the test and receive the test results on their phones within 5 to 8 minutes. Negative test results generate a QR code on the app used as a Day Pass to enter the facility or transportation. Laipac also provides API for integration with health & travel applications to control the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Laipac Technology Inc. is a leading Canadian company in developing the Internet of Medical Things and Telehealth to improve the overall quality of life and save one person at a time. Founded in 1999 by two Canadian entrepreneurs, Maria C. Pacini and Diego Lai, Laipac Technology Inc. currently exports products and solutions worldwide. For more information, visit: www.laipac.com

