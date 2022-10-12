Looking For a Holiday Gift That Keeps on Giving? The 24 GOOD DEEDS Charity Advent Calendar is Your Answer!

Montreal, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While giving to charities either for oneself or on behalf of others is a holiday tradition for many, choosing which one to give to can be overwhelming. The 24 GOOD DEEDS Charity Advent Calendar makes it easy, by offering a meaningful opportunity to donate to 24 carefully vetted registered Canadian charities. Each charity has its own special national or international GOOD DEED funded by your donation, that’s one good deed for every day of December leading up to Christmas.

For a donation of 24 dollars, you can make our world a better place, one GOOD DEED at a time.

Some examples of GOOD DEEDS accomplished over the past years include:

1 bottle of special milk for an orphaned baby elephant in Zambia

12 online tools to indigenize education in Canada

9 months of safe drinking water for a person in Liberia

Since 24 GOOD DEEDS Canada started in 2020, the organization has been able to fulfill nearly 300,000 GOOD DEEDS and support 48 Canadian charities with 24 projects in Canada and 24 around the world.

New for 2022 is a virtual option for the person who prefers to keep things digitized, the minimalist who prefers non-physical gifts, the waste-conscious friend, and anyone looking for last-minute gifting. The online version of the calendar is convenient, sustainable, and eliminates the wait time to receive the physical calendar in the mail. Perfect for corporate gifting as well, this calendar is a meaningful gift to give to clients, employees, business partners, and individuals of all ages.

Love the classic version of the Advent calendar and the joy of opening a new door every day? Don’t worry – the physical version of the calendar is also available to order for all those who appreciate the traditional Advent calendar and its festive design. Made from grass paper and printed with plant-based ink, the tree-shaped Advent calendar is an environmentally friendly option that is sure to be a staple in your home during the Holiday season.

This year, the 24 charity projects that have been selected are going to be implemented by the following charities: Alzheimer Society of Alberta and NWT, Anishnawbe Health Foundation, Association Aide Cameroon, CAP Network, CWH Foundation, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, Engineers Without Borders, Ethiopiaid, Fondation Sénégal Santé Mobile, GlobalMedic Ukraine, Green Kids, Love Is The Answer, Martha’s Table Community Program, Mutual Aid and International Solidarity Fund, Nanny Angel Network, National Service Dogs, Ryan’s Well Foundation, Second Harvest, The Children’s Book Bank, The Citizen’s Foundation, Wilderness International, Women In Need Society (WINS), and World Accord.

About 24 GOOD DEEDS Canada

24 GOOD DEEDS raises funds for 24 social and environmental projects within Canada and around the globe through a Charity Advent Calendar. For a minimum contribution of $24 you’ll discover behind each of the calendar’s doors what your donation will achieve. Projects are carefully selected to ensure a long-term impact of the donations received by the organizations. The 24 GOOD DEEDS Charity Advent Calendar is available online at www.24gooddeeds.ca

