LOURDES SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

Kitchener, Waterloo, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Lourdes University has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system to deliver competency-based education (CBE) programs.Lourdes University is a private four-year university located in Sylvania, Ohio. The institution is in the process of introducing new CBE programs and needed a scalable learning management system to deliver those programs to upwards of 200 students.“Brightspace is exactly the solution we needed to start delivering CBE for our students,” says Terry M. Keller, the Vice President for Academic Affairs at Lourdes University. “It’s a great fit with our students and teachers, and we really appreciate the fact that Brightspace can integrate into our CBE offerings seamlessly, with no additional cost or training.”According to Lourdes, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:Responsiveness: Brightspace sends automated feedback and triggers next steps based on performance to help learners assess their progress and move forward.Ease of Use: Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting the complex and diverse needs.A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for Brightspace.“We’re excited Lourdes University chose Brightspace, and we’re happy to be partnering with them to deliver innovative CBE programs. We have in-house expertise that we can draw on to assist the university with moving their curriculum to a scalable CBE delivery model,” says Lee Poteck, Vice President Education at D2L.ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L PRESS CONTACT

Dana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com Twitter: @D2L

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



CBJ Newsmakers