Lucky Year of the Rabbit Expected to Bring Peace and Prosperity

OLIVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Lunar New Year arrives next week, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit, predicted to be a year of hope, peace and prosperity. To celebrate, the Okanagan’s acclaimed Phantom Creek Estates is offering a 2023 Lunar New Year gift pack, featuring two of its most sought-after red blends, the 2019 Becker Cuvée and the 2019 Kobau Cuvée, beautifully packaged together with a signature seated tasting experience voucher for two and lucky red envelopes to bring health and prosperity.

The Lunar New Year is a time of hope and anticipation in Chinese culture and for the family of Phantom Creek proprietor Richter Bai. With the rabbit known as the luckiest of the 12 animals in the zodiac, it’s exciting to share some of that optimism with winery fans. The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, with festivities beginning on Lunar New Year Eve, January 21: bright red decorations symbolize wealth and prosperity, families gather for reunion dinners, and children are given red envelopes containing “lucky money.”

The celebration lasts only until the Lantern Festival on February 5. Similarly, the 2023 Lunar New Year gift pack is only available for a limited time. The red blends within it come from Phantom Creek estate vineyards, which are all located within three of the Okanagan’s most legendary sites: in the sub-regions of the Black Sage Bench and Golden Mile Bench south of Oliver, and in the dramatic Similkameen Valley. The 2019 Becker Cuvée, a Cabernet Franc-dominant Bordeaux blend, is comprised of fruit from the Becker Vineyard, on the upper terrace of the Black Sage Bench. The 2019 Kobau Cuvée is made with grapes from the Kobau Vineyard on the storied Golden Mile Bench; it offers a perfect expression of the sub-region’s famed terroir.

The 2023 Lunar New Year Gift Package

The elegant gift package, valued at $150, is available online until January 29. They include one bottle each of the 2019 Becker Cuvée and the 2019 Kobau Cuvée, a Phantom Creek Estates seated tasting voucher for two people, as well as beautifully designed lucky red envelopes.

2019 Becker Cuvée

55% Cabernet Franc, 28% Merlot, 9% Carménère, 7% Syrah, 1% Cabernet Sauvignon

It has now been over 25 years since Becker Vineyard was replanted to Cabernet family varieties, proving that late ripening red varieties could thrive in the South Okanagan. First planted in 1977 as part of the pioneering Becker Project, Becker Vineyard produces finessed, elegant wines from the upper terrace of the Black Sage Bench. Nestled against the Okanagan Highland mountains, the Becker vineyard sits on the upper terrace of the Black Sage Bench. At a higher elevation, the vineyard enjoys a gradual growing season and maintains a sense of vibrancy and freshness. The nose of this wine exhibits ripe baked fruit notes of dark cherry and black currant combined with subtle savoury notes of black sage and forest floor. This Cabernet Franc dominant Bordeaux blend has a complex and balanced palate offering layers of ripe red bramble fruit with herbaceous and peppery undertones. The mouthfeel is smooth and supple with fine-grained tannins and a long satisfying finish.

2019 Kobau Cuvée

69% Cabernet Franc, 27% Merlot, 4% Syrah

The 2019 Cuvée from the famed Kobau Vineyard is dominated by Cabernet Franc. On the nose, sweet notes of black plum, espresso, and cocoa are apparent along with a hint of earth and kalamata olive. An intriguing herbal lift, provided by the Cabernet Franc in this blend, creates complexity and refinement. This wine is expressive on the palate, with concentrated ripe black and blue fruit flavours perfectly balanced with dark chocolate and toasty notes. The mouthfeel is rich and smooth, leading to a long finish. Well-structured tannins and fresh acidity, this is a perfect expression of what Cabernet Franc from the Golden Mile Bench can achieve.

Phantom Creek’s 2023 Lunar New Year gift pack is available to purchase online at phantomcreekestates.com/collection/bundle. To learn more about the winery and its selection of wines, visit phantomcreekestates.com or follow @phantomcreek.

About Phantom Creek Estates | Phantom Creek Estates is a destination winery located on the famed Black Sage Bench of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, specializing in single-vineyard Bordeaux reds, Alsatian whites, and varieties of Viognier and Syrah from storied vineyard sites. From the start, the winery has been guided by the long-term vision of building one of the leading family-owned wineries in Canada. Cultivated in certified organic vineyards and made by influential international winemaking and winegrower teams — Amy Richards, Mark Beringer, and Olivier Humbrecht MW — Phantom Creek Estates’ wines celebrate and speak to where they are grown. | phantomcreekestates.com | @phantomcreek

