Lui Franciosi Examining the Danish Approach to Seniors Care and Housing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that he will be preparing and publishing a review of how Denmark looks after its seniors in both long term care and assisted living. With the large confirmed COVID cases and mortality numbers within care homes, it has been become clear that Canada needs to consider other models of seniors care and housing. Denmark has been caring for its elderly residents in their homes as long as possible before moving them into a care home. This has resulted in a comparatively lower COVID-19 mortality rates in long-term-care homes than in Canada. Lui Franciosi states, “Danish seniors are not placed into care until they need more than 20 hours of care per day. Their living quarters also look much like a small apartment with a kitchenette, washroom, living room, and bedroom. There’s also normally one care aide for every 3 residents during the day.” The aim of this review is to help seniors, families and the general public better understand there is possible benefits of adopting another model of seniors caring and housing in Canada.

