Lui Franciosi Launches New Consultancy Website to Support Pharmaceutical Discovery and Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lui Franciosi is proud to announce the launch of his new consultancy website, Franciosi Consulting Ltd. to offer support and guidance for those working in pharmaceutical discovery and development. Lui Franciosi has 20 years of experience in several different professional capacities, including operations management, clinical research, drug development, and project management. Franciosi Consulting Ltd. is performance-driven and goal oriented and offers a variety of different services. Franciosi Consulting can advise or represent clients during dialogue with regulatory authorities in North & South America, the EU and Asia. The company can also prepare review documents for use by in-house teams as well as Investigator’s Brochures, Common Technical Documents, Investigational New Drug applications, and Investigational Medicinal Produce Dossiers for regulatory submission. The company also offers business improvement in the form of lectures and training presentations and provides strategic advice for pharmaceutical companies that are active in the areas of discovery or formulation. Lui Franciosi’s experience in the industry allows him to advise pharmaceutical companies on the selections of appropriate CROs. Finally, Lui Franciosi also has a wide network of independent associates already under CDA to assist when there are questions and concerns outside the company’s areas of expertise.

For more information, please visit https://franciosiconsulting.com/.

About Lui Franciosi

Dr. Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has worked as a pharmacologist and an executive in the pharmaceutical industry in Canada, Europe, and Asia. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. He went on to become the COO at Verona Pharma for seven years. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the President and CEO. He is currently also an Adjunct Professor at The University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University in areas of pharmacology and gerontology, respectively.

Contact

lui@franciosiconsulting.com

+1.778.998.6260



