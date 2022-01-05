Lui Franciosi To Assess the Safety and Efficacy of a New Dementia Treatment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that Franciosi Consulting Ltd. will be reviewing and monitoring the safety and efficacy of the new dementia treatment – aducanumab. U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recently approved this medication last June for use in Alzheimer’s disease. However, there has been controversy due to its clinical studies being limited to patient populations who had mild forms of this disease. It was originally approved for broad indications of dementia. Lui Franciosi states, “This drug binds specifically to aggregated forms or “plaques” of a protein called beta-amyloid, which is the major driver of Alzheimer’s disease. There are other similar drugs being developed, but unfortunately, this whole area of drug development is fraught with problems. It is difficult to attract or retain qualified participants in ongoing studies. This slows progress and may produce misleading results.” This assessment will be an ongoing literature review to better understand if the purported benefits of this drug do actually exist and whether there are any new untoward adverse events being reported. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, there will likely be more than one million Canadians living with dementia over the next 10 years. There is a serious need for new therapies to help address this growing problem.

For more information about Lui Franciosi and his company Franciosi Consulting Ltd., please visit https://franciosiconsulting.com/ or his YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PSoeH8yN-HuLg5xFi5Qxw/. Dr. Franciosi advises on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He also discusses topics online such as running your own business, chronic pain, the importance of senior care, Lyme Disease, as well as COVID-19 & the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a pharmacologist and consultant with over 20 years of executive experience collected in the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the President and CEO. He is currently also an Adjunct Professor at The University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University in areas of pharmacology and gerontology, respectively.

Contact

lui@franciosiconsulting.com

+1.778.998.6260



CBJ Newsmakers