Lumine Group Acquires Wiztivi

TORONTO and PARIS, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine”), an indirect subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), today announced that it has completed the carve-out acquisition of Wiztivi, a leader in building enthralling user experiences, video applications, and cloud gaming solutions across all screens, from SFR. Wiztivi will operate as an autonomous business unit within Lumine. This acquisition further strengthens Lumine’s presence in the content & media software segment.

Wiztivi is trusted by leading communications service providers, broadcasters, and media companies to engage and enthrall their customers with seamless video and gaming experiences on any connected device. The Streamava offering for Cloud gaming enables providers to rapidly deploy console and PC games to any connected device, fully integrated into the device user experience. With the Wiztivi Framework, providers can rapidly deploy a single code base to any device enabling rapid innovation and common rollout across all screens. The company has launched over 300 innovative services for major media & service providers worldwide since its founding in 2007.

“Wiztivi is a welcome addition to the growing Lumine content and media portfolio. Not only does it expand our capabilities in UI/UX design to better serve our customers, but also enables us to enter the rapidly growing market for cloud gaming solutions,” said David Sharpley, Group Leader at Lumine. “We are thrilled to welcome Wiztivi’s customers, partners, and employees to Lumine.”

Lumine is a leading global acquirer of communications & media software businesses. Lumine empowers businesses to grow by providing an ecosystem with access to a network of global, like-minded professionals, customers, and partners. Lumine is an indirect subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). Learn more at www.luminegroup.com and via LinkedIn.

Wiztivi is a leading provider of high engagement, multi-screen user experiences and cloud gaming solutions for connected devices. With customers in every geography and over 300 services launched for media and service providers globally, Wiztivi is a proven and trusted partner to many of the world’s leading video experience providers. The Wiztivi Framework redefined the approach to cross platform user experience development, enabling rapid cross platform design and deployment. Streamava, Wiztivi’s pioneering gaming platform is a leader in cloud gaming, providing service providers with a multi-screen, high quality gaming experience directly integrated into the provider’s existing environment. To learn more visit https://www.wiztivi.com/.

