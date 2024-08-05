Skip to content
Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q2 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 13% to $184.0 million compared to $162.8 million in the same quarter prior year (including 6% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income1 of $62.7 million during the quarter, a 71% increase from $36.6 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $23.6 million during the quarter, from net loss of $2.2 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $68.7 million to $78.4 million compared to $9.7 million in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 705%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $69.6 million to $72.4 million compared to $2.8 million in Q2 2024.

Year-to-Date Q2 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 19% to $362.6 million compared to $303.9 million in the same six-month period prior year (including 1% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $122.2 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 51% from $81.1 million in the same period prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $44.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, from net loss of $306.6 million in the same period prior year.
  • CFO increased $73.8 million to $118.5 million compared to $44.7 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 165%.
  • FCFA2S increased $75.8 million to $107.4 million compared to $31.5 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 240%.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is $184.0 million, an increase of 13% or $21.1 million, compared to $162.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total revenue was $362.6 million, an increase of 19%, or $58.7 million, compared to $303.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and six months compared to the same period in the prior year is attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of 9% and 2%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, or 6% and 1% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $62.7 million, an increase of 71%, or $26.1 million, compared to $36.6 million for the same period in 2024. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $122.2 million, an increase of 51%, or $41.1 million, compared to $81.1 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and six month periods is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $23.6 million compared to net loss of $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $44.3 million compared to net loss of $306.6 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income for the three and six months is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions and the Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the subsequent quarters.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased $68.7 million to $78.4 million compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 705%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased $73.8 million to $118.5 million compared to $44.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 165%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”) which improved during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period prior year, as well as higher operating income.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $69.6 million to $72.4 million compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $75.8 million to $107.4 million compared to $31.5 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2024. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, gain on bargain purchase, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

  Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
Net income (loss) 23.6   (2.2 ) 44.3   (306.6 )
Adjusted for:        
Amortization of intangible assets 26.3   29.2   52.3   52.0  
Redeemable preferred and special securities expense       317.4  
Gain on bargain purchase (2.5 )   (2.5 )  
Finance and other expense (income) 7.4   5.7   12.5   10.0  
Income tax expense (recovery) 7.9   3.9   15.5   8.3  
Operating income (loss) 62.7   36.6   122.2   81.1  
 

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Net cash flows from operating activities: 78.4   9.7   118.5   44.7  
Adjusted for:        
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 )
Interest paid on other facilities (3.9 ) (5.1 ) (7.7 ) (7.6 )
Credit facility transaction costs (0.0 ) (0.2 ) (0.0 ) (1.8 )
Payment of lease obligations (1.6 ) (1.5 ) (3.2 ) (3.0 )
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1.1   0.3   1.8   0.4  
Property and equipment purchased – net of proceeds from disposal (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.8 ) (0.7 )
Free cash flow available to shareholders 72.4   2.8   107.4   31.5  
 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.  

For further information:

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

Lumine Group

[email protected]
+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
  June 30, 2025     December 31, 2024  
           
Assets          
           
Current assets:          
Cash $ 289,673     $ 210,983  
Accounts receivable, net   143,794       158,048  
Unbilled revenue   51,891       35,982  
Inventories   611       693  
Other assets   45,501       47,183  
    531,470       452,889  
           
Non-current assets:          
Property and equipment   7,547       7,457  
Right of use assets   6,198       6,949  
Deferred income taxes   11,071       9,536  
Other assets   12,970       12,467  
Intangible assets and goodwill   765,455       797,888  
    803,241       834,297  
           
Total assets $ 1,334,711     $ 1,287,186  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
           
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 98,130     $ 107,861  
Due to related parties, net   4,433       2,972  
Current portion of bank debt   1,247       3,190  
Deferred revenue   115,866       88,442  
Provisions   5       156  
Acquisition holdback payables   5,416       17  
Lease obligations   3,146       4,249  
Income taxes payable   11,128       10,278  
    239,371       217,165  
           
Non-current liabilities:          
Deferred income taxes   99,210       107,044  
Bank debt   242,848       275,443  
Lease obligations   4,404       3,621  
Other liabilities   5,597       5,191  
    352,059       391,299  
           
Total liabilities   591,430       608,464  
           
Equity:          
Capital stock   490,669       490,669  
Contributed surplus   185,142       185,142  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   6,615       (13,612 )
Retained earnings   60,855       16,523  
    743,281       678,722  
           
Subsequent events          
           
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,334,711     $ 1,287,186  
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
             
Revenue            
License $ 11,716   $ 11,687   $ 24,043   $ 23,407  
Professional services   36,167     28,909     67,444     53,842  
Hardware and other   2,947     2,326     12,017     4,743  
Maintenance and other recurring   133,125     119,903     259,143     221,932  
    183,955     162,825     362,647     303,924  
Expenses        
Staff   87,496     87,704     171,400     160,733  
Hardware   1,742     1,418     6,401     2,938  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   10,597     11,867     21,800     20,406  
Occupancy   972     975     1,968     1,871  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   8,935     12,751     17,917     19,508  
Professional fees   3,683     5,655     7,523     8,487  
Other, net   5,490     3,509     8,785     4,455  
Depreciation   2,380     2,337     4,690     4,452  
Amortization of intangible assets   26,322     29,211     52,336     52,032  
    147,617     155,427     292,820     274,882  
         
Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense               317,362  
Gain on bargain purchase   (2,494 )       (2,494 )    
Finance and other expenses (income)   7,388     5,698     12,522     9,970  
    4,894     5,698     10,028     327,332  
         
Income (loss) before income taxes   31,444     1,700     59,799     (298,290 )
         
Current income tax expense (recovery)   12,691     9,209     27,261     17,555  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (4,800 )   (5,274 )   (11,794 )   (9,272 )
Income tax expense   7,891     3,935     15,467     8,283  
         
Net income (loss) $ 23,553   $ (2,235 ) $ 44,332   $ (306,573 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   256,620,388     256,620,388     256,620,388       171,366,154  
Diluted   256,620,388     256,620,388     256,620,388       254,978,572  
               
Earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic and diluted $ 0.09   $ (0.01 ) $ 0.17     $ (1.79 )
 
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
    2025   2024     2025 2024  
          
Net income (loss) $ 23,553 $ (2,235 ) $ 44,332 $ (306,573 )
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
         
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   16,095   (975 )   20,227   (4,600 )
         
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of income tax   16,095   (975 )   20,227   (4,600 )
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ 39,648 $ (3,210 ) $ 64,559 $ (311,173 )
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2025          
  Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (deficit) Total equity
           
Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (13,612 ) $ 16,523 $ 678,722
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:           44,332   44,332
Net income (loss)          
           
Other comprehensive income (loss):          
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other       20,227       20,227
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period       20,227       20,227
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period       20,227     44,332   64,559
           
Balance at June 30, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ 6,615   $ 60,855 $ 743,281
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2024          
  Capital stock Contributed surplus
 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
 Retained earnings (deficit)
 Total equity
                   
Balance at January 1, 2024 $ $ (1,015,661 ) $ (6,296 ) $ (2,820,478 ) $ (3,842,435 )
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:          
Net income (loss)             (306,573 )   (306,573 )
           
Other comprehensive income (loss):          
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other         (4,600 )       (4,600 )
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period         (4,600 )       (4,600 )
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period         (4,600 )   (306,573 )   (311,173 )
           
Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares   403,301   1,200,803         3,095,910     4,700,014  
Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares   87,368               87,368  
           
Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 490,669 $ 185,142   $ (10,896 ) $ (31,141 ) $ 633,774  
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited      
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
         
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $ 23,553   $ (2,235 ) $ 44,332   $ (306,573 )
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation   2,380     2,337     4,690     4,452  
Amortization of intangible assets   26,322     29,211     52,336     52,032  
Contingent consideration adjustments   587     915     475     958  
Preferred and Special Securities expense (income)               317,362  
Gain on bargain purchase   (2,494 )       (2,494 )    
Finance and other expenses (income)   8,493     5,998     14,321     10,336  
Income tax expense (recovery)   7,891     3,935     15,467     8,283  
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations   28,885     (26,734 )   11,370     (34,859 )
Income taxes (paid) received   (17,182 )   (3,680 )   (21,991 )   (7,317 )
Net cash flows from operating activities   78,434     9,747     118,506     44,674  
         
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:        
Interest paid on lease obligations   (97 )   (130 )   (202 )   (284 )
Interest paid on bank debt   (3,886 )   (5,130 )   (7,699 )   (7,602 )
Cash transferred from (to) Parent   (85 )   118     14     (1,990 )
Proceeds from issuance of bank debt       50,500         140,500  
Repayments of bank debt   (36,076 )   (244 )   (36,319 )   (488 )
Transaction costs on bank debt   (27 )   (194 )   (46 )   (1,849 )
Payments of lease obligations   (1,643 )   (1,468 )   (3,226 )   (3,034 )
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   (41,815 )   43,452     (47,478 )   125,253  
         
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:        
Acquisition of businesses   (6,807 )   (144,325 )   (6,807 )   (144,325 )
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   2,513         1,576     (685 )
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received   1,105     300     1,799     366  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   71         71      
Property and equipment purchased   (1,455 )   (363 )   (1,709 )   (724 )
Other investing activities   (80 )   (271 )   4,257     (265 )
Net cash flows (used in) investing activities   (4,653 )   (144,659 )   (813 )   (145,633 )
         
         
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents   5,610     (554 )   8,475     (3,030 )
         
Increase (decrease) in cash   37,577     (92,014 )   78,690     21,264  
         
Cash, beginning of period   252,096     259,787     210,983     146,509  
         
Cash, end of period $ 289,673   $ 167,773   $ 289,673   $ 167,773  
 

1 See “Non-IFRS Measures”.


