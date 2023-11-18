Lynx Air launches its first Vancouver transborder flight to Orlando

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Lynx Air (Lynx) will launch its first international flight out of Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Orlando International Airport (MCO), connecting Canada’s west coast with the sunshine of Florida.

Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline took to the skies for the first time in 2022, with a vision to inspire more Canadians to fly to the sun by offering a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.

Today’s destination launch is part of Lynx’s continued US winter expansion. Effective today, Lynx offers service to Orlando from Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montréal. By December, Lynx will be flying nearly 10,000 seats in and out of Florida per week, and all of these destinations are now on sale.

By December 2023, Lynx will fly more than 12,000 seats per week across its North American network to and from Vancouver, representing an 88 per cent growth from the previous year.

“We are committed to bringing more ultra-affordable air travel to the west coast, and Vancouver is an important hub for our network,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Lynx Air. “We are proud to help make travel from Vancouver to Orlando even easier, providing more choice in this under-served market.” He continues, “Whether you are travelling to enjoy the sunshine, go to the theme parks, golf, or escape to the beach, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“We welcome Lynx Air’s new non-stop route to Orlando” said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development at Vancouver Airport Authority. “We know Canadians want options for sunny getaways during the winter season and this new service offers another way for travellers to visit the many attractions of Orlando or connect onward through to cruise destinations such as the Bahamas, Caribbean or Panama Canal.”

“Orlando International Airport is very pleased that Lynx Air has recognized the value of expanding its service to Florida’s most visited destination,” says Kevin Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “New service between Orlando and Vancouver can only help to strengthen the economic and cultural bonds between our two communities.”

“The new direct service from Vancouver, which joins recent direct routes from Toronto and Calgary, is just one more way Lynx is making it easier for Canadians to travel to Orlando,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Low-cost air carriers like Lynx are especially appealing for visitors on a budget, who we know are looking to escape the chilly winter temperatures and enjoy the sunshine in the theme park capital of the world.”

Sale Details

Fares between Vancouver and Orlando start at $179*, one way, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 35 per cent off base fares on all destinations. The sale starts on November 18 and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on November 19, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code “SUNSHINE”. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx’s US Schedule Vancouver

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 18-Nov-23 Saturday Vancouver International (YVR) Orlando International (MCO) 18-Nov-23 Saturday Orlando International (MCO) Vancouver International (YVR)



Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft are 20% more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft, reducing Lynx’s carbon footprint, and making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

