Mach7 Technologies Awarded 2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mach7 Technologies announced that it has been awarded the 2021 Product Leadership Award for Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions by leading business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. This award validates Mach7’s product and business strategy to combine its industry-leading vendor neutral data management (VNA) and clinical workflow communication applications with the award-winning eUnity diagnostic and enterprise viewing platform (through the acquisition in 2020 of the company, Client Outlook). For industry analysts and healthcare system evaluators, this award confirms the proven value Mach7’s Enterprise Imaging Solution brings to the global healthcare community in driving quality care and patient outcomes in a way that sets it apart from legacy PACS and positions the company for future success.

Frost & Sullivan’s Product Leadership Award recognizes the company that offers a product or solution with attributes that deliver the best quality, reliability, and performance in the industry. Frost & Sullivan has identified three key strategic imperatives that impact the digital health industry: disruptive technologies, innovative business models, and transformative Mega Trends. In their view, companies operating in the healthcare IT space must proactively address these three imperatives or risk stagnation or decline. The 2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award reflects Mach7’s ability to successfully address these imperatives.

The methodology used to evaluate nominees for the award consists of a detailed analysis of best practices criteria across two dimensions: Product Portfolio Attributes and Business Impact. Criteria evaluated under Product Portfolio Attributes include Match to Customer Needs, Reliability and Quality, Product/Service Value, Positioning, and Design. Criteria evaluated under Business Impact include Financial Performance, Customer Acquisition, Operational Efficiency, Growth Potential, and Human Capital. In their analysis, Frost & Sullivan commended Mach7 for excelling in many of these criteria as they pertain to the enterprise imaging solutions space.

“Mach7 Technologies’ focus on strategy and innovation coupled with continued enhancement of its customer value is evidenced by its integrated health IT offerings in the medical imaging informatics space,” said Srikanth Kompalli, Program Manager – Medical Imaging & Informatics at Frost & Sullivan. “Driving the shift from legacy departmental PACS to an enterprise-wide imaging system, Mach7 offers differentiated value with a feature-rich zero-footprint universal diagnostic viewer (eUnity platform) and a vendor neutral archive & communication workflow engine that empowers interoperability. Together, these components allow health systems to build and transform their enterprise imaging strategies and ecosystems.”

Frost & Sullivan concluded their analysis by stating: “Mach7 stands apart from the competition with a single efficient viewer that provides access to a simplified and centralized data repository that streamlines workflows and reduces service contracts. Mach7 is rapidly emerging as an industry game-changer that is focused on and dedicated to improving the state of the enterprise imaging solution market.”

“We are delighted to have won this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan,” said Steve Rankin, Chief Product Officer for Mach7 Technologies. “The powerful combination of the eUnity enterprise and diagnostic viewer and Mach7’s flexible data management components gives the company a cohesive Enterprise Imaging Solution that can meet the diverse needs of clinicians and healthcare providers across the enterprise. This award helps validate the innovative strategy we are employing to deliver first-class solutions to the healthcare IT market and helps motivate us to continue delivering high-quality service to our customers.” Mr. Rankin will formally accept the 2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award on Mach7’s behalf at Frost & Sullivan’s Virtual Award Ceremony later this year.

You can read the full Frost & Sullivan award write-up at mach7t.com/AWARD2021. While you are on our website, be sure to check out our solutions page to learn more about Mach7’s innovative strategy and Enterprise Imaging Solution.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies develops innovative image management and viewing solutions that form the core of an integrated enterprise imaging ecosystem. Through this innovation, we give healthcare organizations the independence and flexibility to deploy our solutions according to their needs, whether they are in their individual components or unified into a comprehensive end-to-end enterprise imaging platform. Mach7 helps organizations increase their efficiency, achieve profound operational cost savings, leverage their existing IT investments, improve the experience for patients and medical professionals, and support healthier outcomes. Visit Mach7t.com.

CONTACT:

Bob Tranchida

VP of Marketing, Mach7 Technologies

802-861-7745

bob.tranchida@mach7t.com

CBJ Newsmakers