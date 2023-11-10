MADD Canada And Alcool NB Liquor Bring Sober Driving Message To Students Across New Brunswick

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MADD Canada’s School Program is back in New Brunswick to deliver its life-saving sober driving message to students, with generous support from Alcool NB Liquor (ANBL).

MADD Canada’s School Program is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12. The educational videos engage young people in a realistic conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

New this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge in English and Le Pacte, Précipice or Détour in French. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students. Each video presentation features a fictionalized story, followed by real-life stories from victims of impaired driving.

The School Program tour of New Brunswick kicks off today with the first of 56 presentations being sponsored by School Program Provincial Sponsor, ANBL. Students at école Champlain in Moncton will view the French presentation, Le Pacte.

“Between the realistic fictional storylines that feature young people having to make choices about alcohol, drugs and driving, and the impactful personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving, our School Program delivers a powerful and unforgettable message,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Most importantly, the program helps young people understand that they have the power to prevent impaired driving.”

Thanks to ANBL’s support, thousands of students from across the Province will see the presentation and be part of the conversation about reducing impaired driving and keeping themselves and their peers safe.

“ANBL is proud to be a partner of MADD Canada, supporting the incredible work they do to educate our youth on the harms of impaired driving. We are dedicated to our commitment to safety and promoting responsible consumption, and bringing the sober driving message to students is an important part of our social responsibility strategy,” said ANBL President and CEO Lori Stickles.

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. MADD Canada’s School Program strives to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about the impact of impaired driving and equipping students with the knowledge and motivation to prevent it.

All School Programs will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the whole school year.

To learn more about MADD Canada’s School Program and see clips from the presentations, visit maddyouth.ca

About MADD Canada MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in almost 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About ANBL

ANBL is a provincial Crown corporation responsible for the purchase, importation, distribution and retail activity for all alcoholic beverages in the province. It serves the public and licensees through 40 corporate retail outlets, 89 private agency store outlets, 89 local producer agency stores, and 67 grocery stores selling wine, cider and beer, as of April 3, 2022. Its product portfolio comprises more than 2,455 products, including wines, spirits, beers and other products, such as coolers and cider products, and locally produced alcoholic beverages. Over the course of the last 47 years, ANBL has built a network of stores in more than 29 communities around the province, and currently employs approximately 460 people. In addition to its mandate as the distributor of beverage alcohol in the province, ANBL also contributes to New Brunswick communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility programming, which includes safe selling and the Check 30 ID program, sponsorship of events through the SafeRide Program, and a focus on fundraising for food security through a partnership with the New Brunswick Food Depot.



