MADD Canada Remembers Nova Scotia Victims of Alcohol and Drug-Related Crashes at Annual Memorial Ceremony

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Community members, including victims’ families and friends, will gather today to remember those who have been killed in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. This year, the names of two victims, Talia Forrest and Jesse Robinson, have been added to the Nova Scotia Monument located at the Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, bringing the total number of victims to 133.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. Behind these numbers are senseless and preventable tragedies that devastate families and communities.

“Behind every name on this Monument is a story of love, family, and dreams that were cut short,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “We come together to honour their memory and to renew our commitment to end impaired driving, so that no more lives are lost in this senseless way.”

Special guests will attend today’s ceremony including Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, The Honourable Barbara Adams, MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, Halifax Regional Police Deputy Chief Dean Simmonds, and RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Chief Superintendent John Duff.

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.

To help prevent death and injuries, we can ensure everyone always gets home safely by:

Never driving a car, a boat, an ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Always planning ahead;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or 647-462-6233 or [email protected]

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



CBJ Newsmakers