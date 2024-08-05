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MADD Canada’s Team Nick Coates’ Awards Honour Newfoundland and Labrador Police Officers for Outstanding Road Safety Efforts

MADD Canada’s Team Nick Coates’ Awards Honour Newfoundland and Labrador Police Officers for Outstanding Road Safety Efforts

CBJ Newsmakers

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