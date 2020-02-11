MAG Silver Announces the Appointment of Selma Lussenburg as a Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG”) is pleased to announce that Ms. Selma Lussenburg has joined MAG as a member of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Lussenburg is a Business Executive, former General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and current Board Director with over 35 years of business experience. She has held various senior level positions encompassing a broad range of legal, governance, compliance, pension, safety & security and operational responsibilities. Ms. Lussenburg currently serves on several other Boards and Committees, including Ontario Power Generation and other Boards. Ms. Lussenburg also serves as a Canadian private sector member on the NAFTA 2022 Advisory Committee on the resolution of private commercial disputes.Ms. Lussenburg has served as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary for AT&T’s operations in Canada, for OMERS, and most recently at Toronto Pearson International Airport where her responsibilities included legal, governance, safety and security operations.Ms. Lussenburg holds an undergraduate law degree (LLB) (University of Ottawa) and other degrees including a Masters of International Law (LLM) (Australian National University).“We are very pleased that Selma has joined our Board,” said Jonathan Rubenstein, Chairman of MAG. “She brings extensive legal, governance and safety expertise to our Board, along with wide-ranging business and board experience, all of which furthers our ability to enhance shareholder value.”About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company, by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Property (44%), being developed in a Joint Venture with Fresnillo plc (56%). Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world’s premier silver mining camp. The Joint Venture partners are currently constructing and developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support a 4,000 tonnes per day mining operation, with the operational expertise of our JV partner, Fresnillo plc. As well, an expanded exploration program is in place at Juanicipio with multiple highly prospective targets across the property.On behalf of the Board of

On behalf of the Board of

MAG SILVER CORP."George Paspalas"Chief Executive Officer

