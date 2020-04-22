MAG Silver Corp COVID-19 Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) MAG Silver reports that the Federal Government of Mexico has issued an administrative order for the temporary suspension of all “non-essential activities” until May 30, 2020 as part of its nationwide effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The Juanicipio Project operator, Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”), has communicated to MAG that they have been in regular consultation with Mexican Government officials to determine the most appropriate compliance approach while attempting to minimize the overall impact on project development.To date, surface exploration and construction work has been temporarily stopped, and the underground operation has been temporarily reduced to a minimum working level under rigid hygienic protocols.“The health and safety of ALL people is of paramount importance in the face of this worldwide crisis” said George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG Silver. “We applaud and support the Mexican Government’s resolve to affect the spread of COVID-19.”About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian advanced stage development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company, by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a Joint Venture with Fresnillo (56%). The Juanicipio Project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world’s premier silver mining camp. Fresnillo as operator, is currently constructing and developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support a 4,000 tonnes per day mining operation. As well, an expanded exploration program is in place at Juanicipio with multiple highly prospective targets across the property. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the Company’s filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG’s annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Website: www.magsilver.com

Email:

CBJ Newsmakers