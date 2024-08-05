Magna Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Strong second quarter performance reflected disciplined execution and operational excellence
- Comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2024:
- Sales decreased 3% to $10.6 billion, as light vehicle production declined 6% and 2% in North America and Europe, respectively
- Income from operations before income taxes increased 16% to $496 million
- Adjusted EBIT increased 1% to $583 million and Adjusted EBIT margin improved 20 basis points to 5.5%
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.35 and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.44 increased 24% and 7%, respectively
- Returned $324 million to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases in the first half of 2025, including $137 million in dividends during the second quarter
- Updated 2025 outlook, including increases to Total Sales, Adjusted EBIT Margin, and Adjusted Net Income attributable to Magna
AURORA, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
|“Our strong operating results for the second quarter of 2025 exceeded our expectations and reflect continued execution on our performance initiatives, including operational excellence, restructuring, commercial recoveries, and reduced capital and engineering spending.
Looking ahead, our updated 2025 Outlook indicates that we are on track for further solid execution in the second half of 2025, despite ongoing industry headwinds including soft volumes in North America and Europe and continued trade policy uncertainty.”
– Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Executive Officer
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reported
|Sales
|$
|10,631
|$
|10,958
|$
|20,700
|$
|21,928
|Income from operations before income taxes
|$
|496
|$
|427
|$
|721
|$
|461
|Net Income attributable to Magna International Inc.
|$
|379
|$
|313
|$
|525
|$
|322
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.12
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|583
|$
|577
|$
|937
|$
|1,046
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.35
|$
|2.22
|$
|2.44
|All results are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share figures, which are in U.S. dollars
|(1)
|Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP, and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. Further information and a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is included in the back of this press release.
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
We posted sales of $10.6 billion for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3% from the second quarter of 2024. The lower sales largely reflects:
- 6% and 2% lower light vehicle production in North America and Europe, respectively;
- lower complete vehicle assembly volumes, substantially due to the end of production of the Jaguar I-Pace and E-Pace; and
- the end of production of certain programs.
These factors were partially offset by:
- the launch of new programs; and
- the net strengthening of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar.
Adjusted EBIT increased to $583 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $577 million in the second quarter of 2024. This mainly reflects:
- continued productivity and efficiency improvements, including the benefit of our operational excellence initiatives and restructuring activities in prior periods; and
- higher equity income.
These were partially offset by:
- higher tariff costs;
- commercial items in the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, which have a net unfavourable impact on a
year-over-year basis; and
- reduced earnings on lower sales.
During the second quarter of 2025, Other expense, net(2) and Amortization of acquired intangibles totaled $35 million (2024 – $96 million) and on an after-tax basis $28 million (2024 – $76 million).
Income from operations before income taxes increased to $496 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $427 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding Other expense, net and Amortization of acquired intangibles from both periods, income from operations before income taxes increased $8 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, largely reflecting the increase in Adjusted EBIT.
Net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $379 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $313 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding Other expense, net, after tax and Amortization of acquired intangibles from both periods, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. increased $18 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Diluted earnings per share were $1.35 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.09 in the comparable period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.44, compared to $1.35 for the second quarter of 2024.
In the second quarter of 2025, we generated cash from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities of $762 million and used $135 million in operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities for the second quarter of 2025 included $246 million in fixed asset additions, $94 million in investments, other assets and intangible assets, and $3 million in private equity investments.
|(2)
|Other expense, net is comprised of restructuring activities, revaluations of certain public and private equity investments, and gain on sales of public equity investments, during the three months ended June 30, 2024 & 2025. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is included in the back of this press release.
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
We posted sales of $20.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $21.9 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The lower sales largely reflects:
- 7% and 4% lower light vehicle production in North America and Europe, respectively;
- lower complete vehicle assembly volumes, substantially due to the end of production of the Jaguar I-Pace and E-Pace; and
- the end of production of certain programs.
These were partially offset by the launch of new programs.
Adjusted EBIT decreased to $937 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1,046 million for six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to:
- reduced earnings on lower sales; and
- higher tariff costs.
These were partially offset by:
- continued productivity and efficiency improvements, including the benefit of our operational excellence initiatives and restructuring activities in prior periods; and
- commercial items in the first six months of 2025 and 2024, which had a net favourable impact on a
year-over-year basis.
During the six months ended June 30, 2025, income from operations before income taxes was $721 million, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $525 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.86, increases of $260 million, $203 million, and $0.74, respectively, each compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.
During the six months ended June 30, 2025, diluted earnings per share were $1.86, compared to $1.12 in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.22, compared to $2.44 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
During the six months ended June 30, 2025, we generated cash from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities of $1.31 billion and used $605 million in operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities included $514 million in fixed asset additions, a $242 million increase in investments, other assets and intangible assets, and $4 million in public and private equity investments.
RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, we paid $137 million in dividends to shareholders.
Our Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.485 per Common Share, payable on August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2025.
SEGMENT SUMMARY
|($Millions)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|Sales
|Adjusted EBIT
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|$
|4,253
|$
|4,465
|$
|(212
|)
|$
|347
|$
|341
|$
|6
|Power & Vision
|3,857
|3,926
|(69
|)
|162
|198
|(36
|)
|Seating Systems
|1,433
|1,455
|(22
|)
|42
|53
|(11
|)
|Complete Vehicles
|1,226
|1,242
|(16
|)
|28
|20
|8
|Corporate and Other
|(138
|)
|(130
|)
|(8
|)
|4
|(35
|)
|39
|Total Reportable Segments
|$
|10,631
|$
|10,958
|$
|(327
|)
|$
|583
|$
|577
|$
|6
|THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|Adjusted EBIT as a
percentage of sales
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|8.2
|%
|7.6
|%
|0.6
|%
|Power & Vision
|4.2
|%
|5.0
|%
|(0.8
|)%
|Seating Systems
|2.9
|%
|3.6
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|Complete Vehicles
|2.3
|%
|1.6
|%
|0.7
|%
|Consolidated Average
|5.5
|%
|5.3
|%
|0.2
|%
|($Millions)
|SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|Sales
|Adjusted EBIT
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|$
|8,219
|$
|8,894
|$
|(675
|)
|$
|577
|$
|639
|$
|(62
|)
|Power & Vision
|7,503
|7,768
|(265
|)
|286
|296
|(10
|)
|Seating Systems
|2,745
|2,910
|(165
|)
|12
|105
|(93
|)
|Complete Vehicles
|2,502
|2,625
|(123
|)
|72
|47
|25
|Corporate and Other
|(269
|)
|(269
|)
|–
|(10
|)
|(41
|)
|31
|Total Reportable Segments
|$
|20,700
|$
|21,928
|$
|(1,288
|)
|$
|937
|$
|1,046
|$
|(109
|)
|SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|Adjusted EBIT as a
percentage of sales
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Body Exteriors & Structures
|7.0
|%
|7.2
|%
|(0.2
|)%
|Power & Vision
|3.8
|%
|3.8
|%
|–
|Seating Systems
|0.4
|%
|3.6
|%
|(3.2
|)%
|Complete Vehicles
|2.9
|%
|1.8
|%
|1.1
|%
|Consolidated Average
|4.5
|%
|4.8
|%
|(0.1
|)%
For further details on our segment results, please see our Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements.
2025 OUTLOOK
We disclose a full-year Outlook annually in February with quarterly updates. The following Outlook is an update to our previous Outlook in May 2025.
Updated 2025 Outlook Assumptions
|Current
|Previous
|Light Vehicle Production (millions of units)
North America
Europe
China
|14.7
16.6
30.8
|15.0
16.6
30.2
|Average Foreign exchange rates:
1 Canadian dollar equals
1 euro equals
|U.S. $0.715
U.S. $1.127
|U.S. $0.714
U.S. $1.111
Light vehicle production assumptions reflect near-term original equipment manufacturer [“OEM”] production release information, including announced production downtime at certain OEM assembly facilities, but do not include the potential impact of tariffs and other trade measures on vehicle costs, vehicle affordability or consumer demand, nor the impact of these on vehicle production.
Updated 2025 Outlook
|Current
|Previous
|Segment Sales
Body Exteriors & Structures
Power & Vision
Seating Systems
Complete Vehicles
|$16.0 – $16.6 billion
$14.9 – $15.3 billion
$5.4 – $5.7 billion
$4.6 – $4.9 billion
|$15.9 – $16.5 billion
$14.8 – $15.2 billion
$5.3 – $5.6 billion
$4.5 – $4.8 billion
|Total Sales
|$40.4 – $42.0 billion
|$40.0 – $41.6 billion
|Adjusted EBIT Margin(3)
|5.2% – 5.6%
|5.1% – 5.6%
|Equity Income (included in EBIT)
|$75 – $105 million
|$65 – $95 million
|Interest Expense, net
|Approximately $210 million
|Approximately $210 million
|Income Tax Rate(4)
|Approximately 25%
|Approximately 26%
|Adjusted Net Income attributable to Magna(5)
|$1.35 – $1.55 billion
|$1.3 – $1.5 billion
|Capital Spending
|$1.6 – $1.7 billion
|$1.7 – $1.8 billion
|Notes
|(3)
|Adjusted EBIT Margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT to Total Sales. Refer to the reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in the back of this press release for further information
|(4)
|The Income Tax Rate has been calculated using Adjusted EBIT and is based on current tax legislation
|(5)
|Adjusted Net Income attributable to Magna represents Net Income excluding Other expense, net and Amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of tax
Our Outlook is intended to provide information about management’s current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although considered reasonable by Magna as of the date of this document, the 2025 Outlook above and the underlying assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from our expectations as set forth herein. The risks identified in the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below represent the primary factors which we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.
KEY DRIVERS OF OUR BUSINESS
Our business and operating results are dependent on light vehicle production by our customers in three key regions – North America, Europe, and China. While we supply systems and components to many OEMs globally, we do not supply systems and components for every vehicle, nor is the value of our content consistent from one vehicle to the next. As a result, customer and program mix relative to market trends, as well as the value of our content on specific vehicle production programs, are also important drivers of our results.
Ordinarily, OEM production volumes are aligned with vehicle sales levels and thus affected by changes in such levels. Aside from vehicle sales levels, production volumes are typically impacted by a range of factors, including: OEM, supplier or sub-supplier disruptions; free trade arrangements and tariffs; relative currency values; commodities prices; supply chains and infrastructure; labour disruptions and the availability and relative cost of skilled labour; regulatory frameworks; and other factors.
Overall vehicle sales levels are significantly affected by changes in consumer confidence levels, which may in turn be impacted by consumer perceptions and general trends related to the job, housing, and stock markets, as well as other macroeconomic and political factors. Other factors which typically impact vehicle sales levels and thus production volumes include: vehicle affordability; interest rates and/or availability of credit; fuel and energy prices; relative currency values; uncertainty as to the pace of EV adoption; and other factors.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
In addition to the financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release contains references to the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below. We believe the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company’s financial position and results of operations, and to improve comparability between fiscal periods. In particular, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures in assessing the Company’s financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the Company’s related financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted EBIT:
|Adjusted EBIT
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|394
|$
|328
|$
|547
|$
|354
|Add:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|29
|28
|55
|56
|Interest expense, net
|52
|54
|102
|105
|Other expense, net
|6
|68
|59
|424
|Income taxes
|102
|99
|174
|107
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|583
|$
|577
|$
|937
|$
|1,046
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales (“Adjusted EBIT margin”)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|$
|10,631
|$
|10,958
|$
|20,700
|$
|21,928
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|583
|$
|577
|$
|937
|$
|1,046
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales
|5.5
|%
|5.3
|%
|4.5
|%
|4.8
|%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to Magna International Inc.
|$
|379
|$
|313
|$
|525
|$
|322
|Add (deduct):
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|29
|28
|55
|56
|Other expense, net
|6
|68
|59
|424
|Tax effect on Amortization of acquired intangible assets and Other expense, net
|(7
|)
|(20
|)
|(13
|)
|(102
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to Magna International Inc.
|$
|407
|$
|389
|$
|626
|$
|700
|Diluted weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period (millions):
|281.7
|287.3
|281.9
|287.2
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.35
|$
|2.22
|$
|2.44
Certain of the forward-looking financial measures above are provided on a Non-GAAP basis. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.
This press release together with our Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and our Interim Financial Statements are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.magna.com/company/investors and filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca as well as on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR), which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.
We will hold a conference call for interested analysts and shareholders to discuss our second quarter ended June 30, 2025 results on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be chaired by Swamy Kotagiri, Chief Executive Officer. The number to use for this call from North America is 1-800-715-9871. International callers should use 1-646-307-1963. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time. We will also webcast the conference call at www.magna.com. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call as well as our financial review summary will be available on our website Friday prior to the call.
OUR BUSINESS(6)
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of approximately 164,000(7) employees across 338 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.
|(6)
|Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.
|(7)
|Number of employees includes approximately 152,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.
